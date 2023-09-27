Video
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Habiganj, Noakhali

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

A schoolgirl and an expatriate have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Noakhali, in two days.
HABIGANJ: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baniachong Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nilima Akter, 15, daughter of Shishu Mia, a resident of Nagerkhana Village in the upazila. She was a student at Baniachong Medhabikash High School. According to police and local sources, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her bedroom in the house in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj District Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.  
Officer-in-Charge of Baniachong Police Station (PS) Abu Hanif confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: A Saudi Arabia-expatriate reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his wife in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Feroz Alam, 47, was the son of Abdul Quader of Ward No. under Eklashpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Feroz Alam returned the country from Saudi Arabia about two months back. On Saturday night, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house following a family dispute with his wife. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



