Tk 14cr provided to 17 lakh poor people in Khulna







Under the social safety net programme, one of the ten special programmes taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, poor, disadvantaged and underprivileged people now can ensure better life in the society, said Khan Motahar Hossain, deputy director of the Department of Social Services (DoLS)-Khulna while presiding over a workshop on Saturday.



The DoLS in cooperation with Khulna City Corporation (KCC) and GIZ, an organization of German Government, organized the workshop on 'Challenges and Prospects of Beneficiaries Selection Process: Social Safety net programme at Cities.' It was held in the conference room of DoLS.

Under the project, Tk 11.60 crore have been given to 1,73,939 disabled, disadvantage, underprivileged, transgender and senior citizens, and Tk 31.61 lakh to 3,095 disadvantaged, orphan students during the period, he added.



Besides, Tk 2.28 crore were given to poor patients who are suffering from cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, cardiac problem and other serious diseases.



Speakers thanked the Prime Minister for reaching hassle-free civic services through online to their doorsteps.



They recommended forming ward level selection committees in the KCC to ensure government benefits for the poor, and disadvantage people in the society.



Among others, Deputy Director of the Department of Women Affairs-Khulna Hasna Hena, ex-president of Khulna Press Club S M Zahid Hossain, Advisor of GIZ Atiar Rahman, Architect of KCC Rezbina Khanam, councillors of KCC, and stakeholders spoke at the workshop.



KHULNA, Sept 26: The government provided Tk 14.20 crore among 17,7,480 poor, disadvantaged and underprivileged people in the district in the financial year 2023-24.Under the social safety net programme, one of the ten special programmes taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, poor, disadvantaged and underprivileged people now can ensure better life in the society, said Khan Motahar Hossain, deputy director of the Department of Social Services (DoLS)-Khulna while presiding over a workshop on Saturday.The DoLS in cooperation with Khulna City Corporation (KCC) and GIZ, an organization of German Government, organized the workshop on 'Challenges and Prospects of Beneficiaries Selection Process: Social Safety net programme at Cities.' It was held in the conference room of DoLS.Under the project, Tk 11.60 crore have been given to 1,73,939 disabled, disadvantage, underprivileged, transgender and senior citizens, and Tk 31.61 lakh to 3,095 disadvantaged, orphan students during the period, he added.Besides, Tk 2.28 crore were given to poor patients who are suffering from cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, cardiac problem and other serious diseases.Speakers thanked the Prime Minister for reaching hassle-free civic services through online to their doorsteps.They recommended forming ward level selection committees in the KCC to ensure government benefits for the poor, and disadvantage people in the society.Among others, Deputy Director of the Department of Women Affairs-Khulna Hasna Hena, ex-president of Khulna Press Club S M Zahid Hossain, Advisor of GIZ Atiar Rahman, Architect of KCC Rezbina Khanam, councillors of KCC, and stakeholders spoke at the workshop.