Elimination of inter-cadre discrimination demanded







PANCHAGARH: A press conference by the district unit of BCS General Education Association demanded elimination of inter-cadre discrimination on Tuesday.



The press conference held in the Panchagarh Press Club (PPC) asked for meeting the demands of BCS General Education Cadre including creation of posts, promotion, scale up-gradation, safeguarding of cadre composition, withdrawal of non-education cadres and removal of inter-cadre discrimination.

In a written statement, Khademul Islam, general secretary of the association and head of Bangla Department of Panchagarh Government Women's College, said, if these demands are not met, they will announce a one-day strike on October 2 and a three-day strike from October 10-12.



He highlighted various aspects including discrimination of education cadre with other cadres.



Leaders of the education cadre said, the scope of education cadre covers various levels of education from primary to higher education. All grades above ninth grade are included in the Education Cadre Schedule, they added.



"Even though we demanded the removal of non-educational cadres from the scheduled posts, 512 posts of the Directorate of Primary Education have been finalised out of the education cadre. Besides, promotion has been stopped for the last two years without any reason.



At present, the number of officers eligible for promotion in education cadre is more than 7 thousand, they maintained.



RAJBARI: BCS General Education Association of the district unit organized a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.



It was arranged in the conference room of Rajbari Press Club with Professor Hosneara Khatun, principal of Rajbari Government College, in the chair.



Among others, SM Shamchuj zaman, secretary of the district unit, and Md Habibur Rahman, vice-president of the committee, spoke at the press conference.



A total of 23 professors of the unit and different electronics and print media journalists were present.



Speakers said, they are deprived of their different types of facilities including equal scales and salaries. They are getting only four step salary benefits while other cadres are taking more benefits.



"If the government does not fulfil our demands immediately, we will go for strike and other programmes," they maintained.



BCS General Education Association held press conferences in many districts including Panchagarh and Rajbari districts on Tuesday, focusing their demands to the government to strengthen their cadre.PANCHAGARH: A press conference by the district unit of BCS General Education Association demanded elimination of inter-cadre discrimination on Tuesday.The press conference held in the Panchagarh Press Club (PPC) asked for meeting the demands of BCS General Education Cadre including creation of posts, promotion, scale up-gradation, safeguarding of cadre composition, withdrawal of non-education cadres and removal of inter-cadre discrimination.In a written statement, Khademul Islam, general secretary of the association and head of Bangla Department of Panchagarh Government Women's College, said, if these demands are not met, they will announce a one-day strike on October 2 and a three-day strike from October 10-12.He highlighted various aspects including discrimination of education cadre with other cadres.Leaders of the education cadre said, the scope of education cadre covers various levels of education from primary to higher education. All grades above ninth grade are included in the Education Cadre Schedule, they added."Even though we demanded the removal of non-educational cadres from the scheduled posts, 512 posts of the Directorate of Primary Education have been finalised out of the education cadre. Besides, promotion has been stopped for the last two years without any reason.At present, the number of officers eligible for promotion in education cadre is more than 7 thousand, they maintained.RAJBARI: BCS General Education Association of the district unit organized a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.It was arranged in the conference room of Rajbari Press Club with Professor Hosneara Khatun, principal of Rajbari Government College, in the chair.Among others, SM Shamchuj zaman, secretary of the district unit, and Md Habibur Rahman, vice-president of the committee, spoke at the press conference.A total of 23 professors of the unit and different electronics and print media journalists were present.Speakers said, they are deprived of their different types of facilities including equal scales and salaries. They are getting only four step salary benefits while other cadres are taking more benefits."If the government does not fulfil our demands immediately, we will go for strike and other programmes," they maintained.