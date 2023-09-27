Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden, Trump in dueling US auto strike trips

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

DETROIT, Sept 26: US President Joe Biden will join the picket line with striking auto workers on a historic trip to Michigan Tuesday, putting him on a collision course with likely 2024 election rival Donald Trump who visits a day later.
Democrat Biden, 80, is believed to be the first sitting president to walk the picket and says he wants to show solidarity with workers who have walked out on Detroit's "Big Three" carmakers.
Republican Trump had previously announced a visit to Michigan on Wednesday, and their dueling trips have ensured that a strike that already threatened major economic disruption will now become a political battleground.
For Biden, battling increasingly dismal poll ratings and struggling to get his message on the economy across to voters, the trip is a golden opportunity to woo blue-collar workers.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Hundreds of Sikh Canadians protest against India
China will oppose 'wanton expansion of military alliances': FM
Biden, Trump in dueling US auto strike trips
China, South Korea, Japan leaders to hold first summit since 2019
World's biggest party BJP, plots poll drive of epic scale
Thousands flee Karabakh as fuel depot blast kills 20
Kremlin says Kosovo tensions 'potentially dangerous'
Punjab's Sikhs fear Canada-India row threatens them at home, abroad


Latest News
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Man killed, 2 hurt in road crashs on Bangabandhu expressway
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft