Thousands flee Karabakh as fuel depot blast kills 20





The Armenian government has warned of possible "ethnic cleansing" by Azerbaijan following its lightning offensive against the breakaway region last week.

Armenia said on Tuesday that more than 13,000 refugees had fled since a first group arrived in the country on Sunday.

The influx overwhelmed the border town of Goris, where many refugees are staying.

Many slept in their cars laden with luggage, emerging on Tuesday with red-rimmed eyes and forming long queues outside phone shops to buy sim cards.

Adding to humanitarian concerns, the separatist government on Tuesday said 13 bodies were found at the scene of a fuel depot blast on Monday and seven more people had died of their injuries. �AFP



GORIS, Armenia, Sept 26: Thousands more refugees fled Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday as officials in the self-proclaimed republic said a fuel depot explosion the previous day had killed 20 people.The Armenian government has warned of possible "ethnic cleansing" by Azerbaijan following its lightning offensive against the breakaway region last week.Armenia said on Tuesday that more than 13,000 refugees had fled since a first group arrived in the country on Sunday.The influx overwhelmed the border town of Goris, where many refugees are staying.Many slept in their cars laden with luggage, emerging on Tuesday with red-rimmed eyes and forming long queues outside phone shops to buy sim cards.Azerbaijan has pledged equal treatment for residents of the majority ethnic Armenian enclave and has sent aid.Adding to humanitarian concerns, the separatist government on Tuesday said 13 bodies were found at the scene of a fuel depot blast on Monday and seven more people had died of their injuries. �AFP