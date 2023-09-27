Inter-department Handball tournament begins at JU







Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz inaugurated the tournament as chief guest at the central playground of the university.



Acting Director of the Physical Education Office Begum Nasrin was present at the inauguration ceremony while Tournament Governing Body President and the International Relations Department Professor Abdullah Hel Kafi chaired the function.

A total of 39 departments and institutes are participating in the tournament.



