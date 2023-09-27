Video
Inter-department Handball tournament begins at JU

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
JU Correspondent

Jahangirnagar University Inter-Department Handball tournament began on Tuesday.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz inaugurated the tournament as chief guest at the central playground of the university.

Acting Director of the Physical Education Office Begum Nasrin was present at the inauguration ceremony while Tournament Governing Body President and the International Relations Department Professor Abdullah Hel Kafi chaired the function.
 
A total of 39 departments and institutes are participating in the tournament.

Besides, International Relations Department defeated Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS by 5-0 in the inaugural match.




