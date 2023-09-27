Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka retain Shanaka as skipper for World Cup

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Sri Lanka retain Shanaka as skipper for World Cup

Sri Lanka retain Shanaka as skipper for World Cup

COLOMBO, SEPT 26: Sri Lanka retained out-of-form skipper Dasun Shanaka on Tuesday in its 15-member squad for next month's World Cup in India despite pressure from fans and the media to drop him.

The island nation is still smarting from its ignominious defeat by India at the six-nation Asia Cup finals this month in which they were all out for just 50 runs.

The thrashing on home soil prompted scathing social media attacks on the board and its players, and demands for Shanaka's sacking.

"Perhaps it's time Sri Lanka moved on from Shanaka before the country ends up being an absolute joke in the World Cup," the Daily Mirror said in a scathing editorial last week.

But after much internal debate, the board decided to stick with him and the rest of the team, a Sri Lanka Cricket source told AFP.

Bowling all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga is still recovering from injury and was not included in the squad but could still play in the tournament if his condition improves, the board said.

The board said in a Friday statement that selectors and officials "were in agreement that the national team is in the right direction towards making further progress".

It said they were "optimistic that the upcoming World Cup will bring glory to the nation".

Sri Lanka won the 1996 title and has reached the finals twice, in 2007 and 2011.  

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Inter-department Handball tournament begins at JU
Sri Lanka retain Shanaka as skipper for World Cup
Australia's Starc, Maxwell to return ahead of WC
Pakistan's Azam expects support from India fans in World Cup
History Department new champs in JU football
Rohit says India needs players 'fresh' for World Cup
Bangladesh fail to escape clean sweep
Selim brings success for Bangladesh


Latest News
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Man killed, 2 hurt in road crashs on Bangabandhu expressway
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft