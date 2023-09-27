Australia's Starc, Maxwell to return ahead of WC







Starc and Maxwell, both returning from injuries, took part in the team's training ahead of the third one-day international against India in Rajkot on Wednesday.



"It's on track," said Starc on his recovery, on the eve of the final match of the series already won by India.

Starc suffered a shoulder injury in this year's Ashes, followed by a groin injury.



"The goal is to play tomorrow but that will depend how today goes," he said. "The priority being the World Cup, and not compromising on that."



Five-time ODI World Cup winners Australia went down to India in the first two matches to extend their ODI losses to five since the recent South Africa series. �AFP



