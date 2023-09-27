History Department new champs in JU football







History Department of Jahangirnagar University (JU) has won the title of Inter-Department Football Tournament 2023 on Tuesday.The very exciting match between the History Department and Public Health and Informatics Department was settled by a 1-0 goal at the central playground of the university.Later, JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md. Nurul Alam handed over the champion trophy to the champion team as the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony.Convenor of the tournament governing body Prof Bashir Ahmed presided over the prize-giving ceremony while JU Pro VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, JU Pro VC (Academic) Prof Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz, JU Proctor A S M Firoz-ul-Hasan, acting Director of Physical Education office Begum Nasrin were present among others.