Bangladesh fail to escape clean sweep







Earlier in the afternoon, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first with a brand-new opening pair, combining debutant Zakir Hasan and Tanzid Tamim. Both the left-handers were disappointed as Zakir went out just after opening the account and Tamim Jr on five. Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy started power works to reverse the pressure on the visitors, but not for long as Hridoy had to return on 18 off 17 with three boundaries. Bangladesh once again lost three wickets within the first six overs, but still, the host posted 62 runs on the board from the initial powerplay overs, which is the highest in the series. Shanto however, joined with Mushfiqur Rahim in the rebuilding process. The belligerent 53-run partnership came to an end with Mushi's unlucky dismissal on 18 runs. Mushi played a defensive knock against an outside off delivery which uprooted bells after having a drop on the ground.



Mahmudullah was one run short of his 5000 ODI runs when he came to bat at six. It was the 6th delivery of the 16th over delivered by Blackcaps skipper Lockie Ferguson, which Mahmudullah pushed to cover for a quick single to reach the milestone.

He became the 4th Bangladesh batter after Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan to enter in 5k club.



The repairing process between Mahmudullah and Shanto couldn't go far as Mahmudllah got out on 21 off 27 as Bangladesh lost their fifth batter ever before halfway of their batting innings. Shanto continued watching the fall of wickets at the other end as Sheikh Mahedi departed on 13 to expose the tail. Bangladesh, therefore, lost their sixth batter to post 156 runs on the board.



Shanto started where he left off, who scored 89 against Sri Lanka and 104 runs against Afghanistan in the two Asia Cup matches he played, stockpiling 76 runs this time. It's the highest ODI score by a Bangladeshi skipper on debut.



Bangladesh late-order however, failed to do anything as they were bowled out within 35 over posting 171 runs on the board.



Adam Milne succeeded Kyle Jamieson in the Blackcaps squad, was the main destroyer who notched four wickets for 34 runs while Trent Boult and Cole McConchie took two wickets each as Rachin Ravindra and Ferguson shared the rest.



New Zealand, in reply, got a good start from the opener as Will Young and Finn Allen remained undivided till posting 49 runs on the board before Shoriful Islam's braces in the 10th over of the innings as Allen got out on 28 runs. One down batter Dean Foxcroft departed for a golden duck. But an 81-run 3rd wicket stand between Henry Nicholls and Young made the chase comfortable. Young got out on 70 but Nicholls finished the game remaining unbeaten on 50 and Tom Bundle was not out on 19 as New Zealand reached on 175 for three from 34.5 overs.



Shoriful claimed two wickets and Nasum Ahmed picked the rest.



