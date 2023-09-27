Video
Bangladesh dropps Tamim, adds Mahmudullah in World Cup squad

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BBC) on Tuesday announced the much waited 15-member squad for the forthcoming World Cup. They dropped Tamim Iqbal and included Mahmudullah Riyad in the squad.

Shakib-Tamim rivalry once again claimed headlines as either of the stars had to opt away from the World Cup. Tamim returned the side after a long time and play a 44-run knock but after the match he stated that he is not fully fit. Medical team announced that Tamim will be able to play five matches among the nine regulation games due to his back pain. But Shakib and Chandika Hathurusingha don't want a player who will not be able to play all the matches.

Amid such condition, both Shakib, Tamim met with the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon at the night before announcing the squad and both of them informed that they don't want to play in the World Cup on such issue, which warmed the condition.

Shakib suddenly also informed that he doesn't want to captain Bangladesh in the World Cup. BCB called an emergency meeting on Tuesday to resolve the issues in presence of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Finally, Tamim had to keep him away.

Whatsoever, Mahmudullah finally returned to the squad as Tanzid Tamim, Sheikh Mahedi and Nasum Ahmed also got places in the squad with five pacers and four allrounders.

Squad:
Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Syed Khaled Ahmed.



