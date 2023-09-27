Bangladesh go down to Pakistan despite taking lead







On the day, Bangladesh took the lead in the 19th minute riding on a goal by Puskar Khisa Mimo. 11 minutes later, Afraz restored parity for the opponents.



The Pakistan boys went ahead scoring their second in the 40th minute as Mohammad Khan stuck the ball into the post. Ammad sounded the board in the 43rd minute to extend the lead for Pakistan.

Milon Hossain was able to reduce the margin for Bangladesh scoring the team's second and last in the 46th minute. However, two minutes later, Mohammad Khan scored his second and Pakistan's fourth goal. In the 57th minute, Arbaz Ahmad hit the board to secure the team's fifth and final goal.



Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh had a bad start in the event with a 2-7 defeat to powerful Japan in the first match. It was the team's second consecutive defeat. The boys have their third match on Thursday when they will face Singapore.



