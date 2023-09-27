Former China football chief charged with corruption





The indictment comes as Chinese authorities pursue a crackdown on malpractice in the sport which has also seen former national team coach Li Tie charged with corruption in August.

Former CFA president Chen Xuyuan was charged with "seeking benefits for other people and illegally accepting property from others of a particularly large amount," said the Hubei Provincial People's Procuratorate in a statement.

It said his case had been transferred for prosecution.

"(He) should be held criminally responsible for... accepting bribes."

Fighting alleged corruption has long been a central theme of President Xi Jinping's rule, with the Chinese leader waging a sweeping campaign since taking office that critics claim helps him purge political rivals. �AFP



BEIJING, SEPT 26: The former head of the Chinese Football Association was formally charged on Tuesday for "accepting bribes", provincial prosecutors said, shedding further light on his case after an investigation was launched in February.The indictment comes as Chinese authorities pursue a crackdown on malpractice in the sport which has also seen former national team coach Li Tie charged with corruption in August.Former CFA president Chen Xuyuan was charged with "seeking benefits for other people and illegally accepting property from others of a particularly large amount," said the Hubei Provincial People's Procuratorate in a statement.It said his case had been transferred for prosecution."(He) should be held criminally responsible for... accepting bribes."A formal probe into Chen was announced in February by the government's sport agency, which accused him at the time of "serious violations of discipline and the law".Fighting alleged corruption has long been a central theme of President Xi Jinping's rule, with the Chinese leader waging a sweeping campaign since taking office that critics claim helps him purge political rivals. �AFP