Wednesday, 27 September, 2023
Stocks edge up amid brisk trading

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Tuesday as investors were a bit active in buying and selling shares.

At the end of the trading DSEX, the main index of the DSE rose by 1.2 points  to 6,283. DSES Shariah Index also rose by 31 points to 1,359 and DS-30 index gained 3.19 points to 2,138 points.

According to the data provided by DSE, among the 287 companies traded in the market on Tuesday, the prices of 69 companies increased, 78 companies decreased and 140 companies' share prices remained unchanged.

7 crore 89 lakh 90 thousand 11 shares and mutual funds of 287 institutions were traded on the day and transactions also edged up to Tk 450.1 crore from Tk 441.27 crore transaction on Monday.

Top 10 companies on transaction basis are Union Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, BDCom Online, Miracle Industries, Prabhati Insurance, Fu-Wang Food, City General Insurance, Silko Pharma, Sea Pearl Beach & Karnaphuli Insurance.

The top 10 companies with rate hikes are:- Miracle Industries, Ambi Pharma, Daffodil Computer, Eastern Lubricants, Legacy Footwear, Prabhati Insurance, Libra Infusion, Apex Spinning, Munnu Agro and Sea Pearl Beach.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- BDCom Online, Union Insurance, Agrani Insurance, Fu-Wang Food, Islami Insurance, Republic Insurance, Karnaphuli Insurance, OIMEX Electrode, Eastern Housing and Eastern Insurance.

At the CSE, its main index increased by 3.89 points to 18,584. Shares and units of 146 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 51 have increased, 42 have decreased and 53 have remained unchanged.



