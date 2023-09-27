Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tipu urges businesses in Mexico City to invest in BD EZs

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Correspondent

Tipu urges businesses in Mexico City to invest in BD EZs

Tipu urges businesses in Mexico City to invest in BD EZs

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Tuesday urged Mexican entrepreneurs and business community to invest in Bangladesh's Economic Zones (EZs).

"In order to build a Smart Bangladesh by 2041 and make the country one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, the government has set a target to establish 100 economic zones. Many countries have already invested in the economic zones," he said.

The minister said this during a bilateral meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro in Mexico City, says a press release.

This was the first such top-level meeting between the two countries in nearly five decades.

Tipu Munshi, who is currently visiting the North American country, also proposed the formation of a bilateral trade joint group to enhance cooperation.

He is leading a 12-member high-level business delegation.

In the meeting, both Tipu Munshi and Buenrostro pledged to take economic relations to new heights.

Buenrostro stressed concluding agreements on double taxation and customs.

She also urged the businessmen of Bangladesh to explore trade opportunities in Mexico and expressed her country's interest in investing in the pharmaceutical sector of Bangladesh.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Walton hands over e-bikes to govt offices
Fitch revises outlook on BD foreign debt to negative in the long term
Stocks edge up amid brisk trading
Each repatriated sick migrant worker to get Tk 150,000
Tipu urges businesses in Mexico City to invest in BD EZs
Momen launches e-Quality Centre in NY for Inclusive Innovation
Sirajdikhan plastic village potential for green industrial boom
Emirates to recruit experienced captains


Latest News
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Man killed, 2 hurt in road crashs on Bangabandhu expressway
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft