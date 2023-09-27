Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sirajdikhan plastic village potential for green industrial boom

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MUNSHIGANJ, Sept 26: A plastic village being built on 100 acres of land at Sirajdikhan in the district is a very potential one for eco-friendly industrial boom as this export-oriented industry can contribute massively to the national economy. According to Bangladesh Plastic Flakes Manufacturers and Export Association (BPFMEA), the country has around 5,500 large and small plastic factories with over 12,000 workers.
There is a target of earning around $210 million from this sector in the current year.
In a seminar of BPFMEA held at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in the capital recently, SAARC Chamber of Commerce President and Bengal Plastic factory owner Jasim Uddin said the industries ministry has already allotted this land but factory owners are reluctant to go there due to high price of land.
As a result, the government's initiative to shift the plastic factories from old part of Dhaka city is getting delayed.
Small and medium entrepreneurs cannot afford the price but those bought land should go there quickly, otherwise, their factories can be shut down by the authorities, he added.
Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) carried out a survey on security issues in 5200 factories among 44,000 readymade garment (RMG) factories, he said.
According to survey findings, 106 factories were in high risk. Owners of these factories have been asked to ensure all-out safety measures including making safe infrastructures of the factories within specified time and if they fail to do so, their factories should be shut down, he said.
Jasim Uddin said all kinds of illegal chemical factories including plastic ones should be shifted immediately from old part of the capital as no license is being given to any chemical and plastic factories which were built up illegally.
If these illegal factories are not shifted to designated places, these can cause accident anytime, he added.
Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments Joint Inspector General Matiur Rahman said the country has around 14,000 small and large chemical and plastic industries, so safe work environment for workers should be ensured at these factories. He stressed on increasing women workers at factories.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Walton hands over e-bikes to govt offices
Fitch revises outlook on BD foreign debt to negative in the long term
Stocks edge up amid brisk trading
Each repatriated sick migrant worker to get Tk 150,000
Tipu urges businesses in Mexico City to invest in BD EZs
Momen launches e-Quality Centre in NY for Inclusive Innovation
Sirajdikhan plastic village potential for green industrial boom
Emirates to recruit experienced captains


Latest News
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Man killed, 2 hurt in road crashs on Bangabandhu expressway
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft