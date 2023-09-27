Sirajdikhan plastic village potential for green industrial boom





There is a target of earning around $210 million from this sector in the current year.

In a seminar of BPFMEA held at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in the capital recently, SAARC Chamber of Commerce President and Bengal Plastic factory owner Jasim Uddin said the industries ministry has already allotted this land but factory owners are reluctant to go there due to high price of land.

As a result, the government's initiative to shift the plastic factories from old part of Dhaka city is getting delayed.

Small and medium entrepreneurs cannot afford the price but those bought land should go there quickly, otherwise, their factories can be shut down by the authorities, he added.

According to survey findings, 106 factories were in high risk. Owners of these factories have been asked to ensure all-out safety measures including making safe infrastructures of the factories within specified time and if they fail to do so, their factories should be shut down, he said.

Jasim Uddin said all kinds of illegal chemical factories including plastic ones should be shifted immediately from old part of the capital as no license is being given to any chemical and plastic factories which were built up illegally.

If these illegal factories are not shifted to designated places, these can cause accident anytime, he added.

