Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:49 PM
Emirates to recruit experienced captains

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Emirates is going to recruit experienced Airbus captains as the airline continues to expand its fleet amid growing demand.
The airline is now inviting applications from seasoned commanders to join its "Direct Entry Captains" programme for its fleet of Airbus A380s, Emirates said in a press release.
Interested pilots and their families can join an online info session scheduled to be held at 1pm (Dubai time) on October 4, and browse the career section of its website.
The Direct Entry Captains programme is for technically skilled captains with a minimum of 3,000 hours of recent command on Airbus fly-by-wire wide-body aircraft such as the A330, A340, A350, and A380, it said.
Candidates are required to have a minimum of 7,000 hours of total flying time on multi-crew, multi-engine aircraft, in addition to meeting other eligibility criteria.
New joiners will be embraced into a 4,200 strong flight crew community, including 1,515 A380 pilots, who take pride in flying the airline's overall fleet of 260 aircraft.
Emirates pilots receive a competitive tax-free salary, spacious accommodation, education allowance, and excellent dental, medical and life cover.
They also enjoy chauffeur-driven transport to and from work, laundry services, 42 days of annual leave, confirmed business class annual leave flight tickets, concessional cargo, exceptional discounted travel benefits for friends and family, and much more.



