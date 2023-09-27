

Sony-Smart emboldening BD cricket team for WC

The company is the official distributor to Japanese Sony's electronics products and related services in Bangladesh, made the announcement through a press conference at Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka recently, says a press release.

It was disclosed at the event that the "SONY BRAVIA 'J', 'K' and 'L' series televisions with full features to suit the needs of the audience are available at SONY-SMART showrooms across the country. There are also SMART brand Google Android televisions. SONY-SMART is guaranteeing special prices, special benefits, and double gifts on the sale of these televisions marking the occasion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

SONY-SMART Director Md. Tanvir Hossain made the formal announcement of the "Amra Korbo Joy (We shall overcome)" campaign. He said, "From last July 26, small or big, buyers are getting various special benefits including staying-food-entertainment at the five-star Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka by purchasing any SONY television from SONY-SMART showroom. At the same time, under this offer, we are also giving a trade-in value of Tk19,000 to Tk233,000 in the case of buying a new SONY BRAVIA television by submitting any brand old but working laptop, CRT TV, LCD or LED TV to authorized SONY-SMART sales centers under this offer. There is also a guaranteed gift for them. 10 new models of SONY BRAVIA 'L' series televisions launched in 2023 have been added to our showroom for the upcoming Cricket Cup."

He further said, " Along with ongoing exchange offers, genuine prices, special benefits, buyers will get a chance to win a SMART Karaoke worth Tk6,000 without paying any penny, if they buy SONY TV from SONY-SMART showroom. That's why they have to use Smart Karaoke to encourage the Bangladesh Cricket Team by singing the song 'Amra Korbo Joy' and sharing it on their social handles. Speaking as the chief guest at the press conference, RMDC SONY South East Asia President Jeremy Heng Choon Guan said, "As you know, SONY is the best for home visual entertainment. SONY TV's advanced feature technology will bring you a different feeling. Our latest BRAVIA XR technology includes features that will give you a new experience, making every picture bright and alive. "

Among others, Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, General Manager and Head of Sales Department of SONY-SMART, and Kemnuj Maschavalit Ming, official of TV Product Marketing of RMDC SONY South East Asia, were also present.



Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Chairman Mohd. Mazharul Islam presided over the event.