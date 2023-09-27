Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sony-Smart emboldening BD cricket team for WC

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Desk

Sony-Smart emboldening BD cricket team for WC

Sony-Smart emboldening BD cricket team for WC

Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd (Sony-Smart) has launched an innovative nationwide campaign intending to boost Bangladesh Cricket Team's victory in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup and double the joy of television consumers.
The company is the official distributor to Japanese Sony's electronics products and related services in Bangladesh, made the announcement through a press conference at Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka recently, says a press release.
It was disclosed at the event that the "SONY BRAVIA 'J', 'K' and 'L' series televisions with full features to suit the needs of the audience are available at SONY-SMART showrooms across the country. There are also SMART brand Google Android televisions. SONY-SMART is guaranteeing special prices, special benefits, and double gifts on the sale of these televisions marking the occasion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
SONY-SMART Director Md. Tanvir Hossain made the formal announcement of the "Amra Korbo Joy (We shall overcome)" campaign. He said, "From last July 26, small or big, buyers are getting various special benefits including staying-food-entertainment at the five-star Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka by purchasing any SONY television from SONY-SMART showroom. At the same time, under this offer, we are also giving a trade-in value of Tk19,000 to Tk233,000 in the case of buying a new SONY BRAVIA television by submitting any brand old but working laptop, CRT TV, LCD or LED TV to authorized SONY-SMART sales centers under this offer. There is also a guaranteed gift for them. 10 new models of SONY BRAVIA 'L' series televisions launched in 2023 have been added to our showroom for the upcoming Cricket Cup."
He further said, " Along with ongoing exchange offers, genuine prices, special benefits, buyers will get a chance to win a SMART Karaoke worth Tk6,000 without paying any penny, if they buy SONY TV from SONY-SMART showroom. That's why they have to use Smart Karaoke to encourage the Bangladesh Cricket Team by singing the song 'Amra Korbo Joy' and sharing it on their social handles. Speaking as the chief guest at the press conference, RMDC SONY South East Asia President Jeremy Heng Choon Guan said, "As you know, SONY is the best for home visual entertainment. SONY TV's advanced feature technology will bring you a different feeling. Our latest BRAVIA XR technology includes features that will give you a new experience, making every picture bright and alive. "
Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Chairman Mohd. Mazharul Islam presided over the event.
Among others, Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, General Manager and Head of Sales Department of SONY-SMART, and Kemnuj Maschavalit Ming, official of TV Product Marketing of RMDC SONY South East Asia, were also present.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Walton hands over e-bikes to govt offices
Fitch revises outlook on BD foreign debt to negative in the long term
Stocks edge up amid brisk trading
Each repatriated sick migrant worker to get Tk 150,000
Tipu urges businesses in Mexico City to invest in BD EZs
Momen launches e-Quality Centre in NY for Inclusive Innovation
Sirajdikhan plastic village potential for green industrial boom
Emirates to recruit experienced captains


Latest News
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Man killed, 2 hurt in road crashs on Bangabandhu expressway
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft