Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:48 PM
Business

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023
Business Desk

Sombhabona, ZSRM hold course for deprived women

Sombhabona, a non-profit organisation, and Zahir Steel and Re-Rolling Mills Ltd (ZSRM) have been imparting a project that offers free short-term training to disadvantaged women of the country.
Under the project, they are giving short-term training in handicrafts and entrepreneurship in remote areas across the country.
The first batch of students in the project has received their certificates recently, says a press release.
The ZSRM Chairman Hasan Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director Saiful Islam Rajon, and Vice President of Mutual Trust Bank Shamima Haque observed the project's activities.
In the first phase of the project, a total of 80 women, 40 from Dhaka and 40 from Pabna, received training in block printing and handicrafts.
Participants in the programme shared their experiences and expressed their needs and aspirations gained from the training.
Speaking at the event, ZSRM Chairman said women's participation in the workforce, alongside men, will significantly contribute to the country's progress.
He praised the women who received training and offered guidance for their career advancement and entrepreneurship.
Saiful Islam Rajon emphasised the importance of women's contributions to the country's economic development.
He recognised the significance of women working at an equal rate with men and praised the project for acknowledging the contribution of women behind the scenes.
Ariful Islam, founder of Sombhabona, highlighted the crucial role of women in the country as nearly half of the population is female.
Mushfika Nishat, Director of Sombhabona, Al Amin Hussein, Associate Vice President of Finance at Mutual Trust Bank, and staff, employees, and trainees of Sombhabona were also present.




