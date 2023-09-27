Video
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:48 PM
GD Assist opens Dhaka liaison office for Raffles Hospital S'pore

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Business Desk

GD Assist, the leading healthcare and medical value travel management company of Bangladesh, hosted a launching celebration of Raffles Hospital Singapore's Patient Liaison Office in Bangladesh on Saturday in Dhaka.
Under this partnership between GD Assist and Raffles Hospital Singapore, anyone residing in Bangladesh can avail the services of Raffles Hospital Singapore through GD Assist.
On this joyous occasion, Sheela Pillai, Consul the Republic of Singapore in Bangladesh, was present at the event as the Chief Guest, says a press release.
Besides concerned officials and representatives of GD Assist and Raffles Hospitals, Nasir A Choudhury (Chairman, GD Assist), Farzanah Chowdhury (Director, GD Assist), Soo Lih-Yi Sujata - Director and Head of Global Corporate Accounts & Raffles International Patient Centre, and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed (Managing Director, GD Assist) also graced the event with their valuable presence. In addition, quite a few foreign dignitaries, high officials from different corporate houses and valuable clients of GD Assist were also present at the launching celebration of GD Assist as the PLO of Raffles Hospital Singapore in Bangladesh.
Sheela Pillai, Consul the Republic of Singapore in Bangladesh, highlighted thatthe appointment of GD Assist as Raffles Hospital's Patient Liaison Office in Bangladesh, will allow for more seamless patient services for Bangladeshis who wish to seek medical services at Raffles Hospital.  Under this agreement, GD Assist will facilitate securing doctor's appointment and arranging necessary logistics, as well as air ambulance services. GD Assist's one stop service will benefit patients who wish to travel to Singapore for medical treatment.
Reminiscing his personal experience with Singapore's world class healthcare, Chairman of GD Assist, Nasir Ahmad Choudhury said, "Without any doubt, Singapore offers the state of the art cutting edge treatment coupled with speedy and caring service, therefore could be termed as the pinnacle of healthcare in Asia."
 Soo Lih-Yi Sujata - Director and Head of Global Corporate Accounts & Raffles International Patient Centre, expressed, "It is a pleasure to participate in the celebratory launch event, which marks the appointment of GD Assist as Raffles Hospital's Patient Liaison Office in Dhaka."
Director of GD Assist, Farzanah Chowdhury thanked Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Bangladesh for their continued support saying  "� with partnership of renowned hospitals such as Raffles and support of the Consulate of Singapore in Bangladesh, GD Assist would be able to reach new milestones in near future by making world class healthcare services of Singapore available to Bangladeshi people."
While delivering the vote of thanks, Managing Director of GD Assist, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed expressed, "As we celebrate our partnership as the PLO of Raffles Hospital Singapore in Bangladesh, we at GD Assist are hopeful promoting world class Singaporean healthcare in Bangladesh even further and making Singapore a preferred medical value travel destination for Bangladeshi nationals in near future!"



