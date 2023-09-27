Innovative mango cultivation doubles yield in Chapainawabganj





Shamim's innovative approach has set an example for sustainable and high-yield farming methods that could transform the entire district's mango production landscape.

His orchard, located in the Academy Mor area in Shibganj upazila, now boasts an impressive sight, with every tree laden with bountiful bunches of mangoes.

Shamim's journey began six years ago when he ventured to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, where he got inspiration from the concept of ultra-high-density mango cultivation. Upon his return, he embarked on a mission to implement this innovative method in his hometown.

Traditionally, eight to twelve trees are planted per bigha of land, but in his orchard, he adopted the new approach planting 224 trees at a close distance of 9.5 feet by 6.5 feet.

This accelerated timeline for yield, coupled with controlled tree height, streamlined maintenance, reduced costs, and facilitated fruit harvesting.

Shamim said, "This farming method is unrivaled in terms of achieving higher yields within a shorter time and maximizing land use efficiency."

The benefits of Shamim's new technique have already started to manifest, with mangoes worth TK 3 lakh already sold this season. Each maund of mangoes fetches a reasonable price of Tk 10,000, and Shamim anticipates turning a profit this year after five years of garden development.

Shamim's mango cultivation method has sparked a wave of interest among local farmers.

Taufiqul Islam, a mango grower from the Manaksha Choudhurtola area, said, "I am impressed by this new method of mango cultivation, and I seek advice from Shamim bhai on adopting this method for my own orchard." �UNB

