Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Innovative mango cultivation doubles yield in Chapainawabganj

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Sept 26: Agricultural entrepreneur and mango exporter Ismail Khan Shamim has garnered significant attention by adopting ultra-high-density mango cultivation  technique that has doubled the yield.
Shamim's innovative approach has set an example for sustainable and high-yield farming methods that could transform the entire district's mango production landscape.
His orchard, located in the Academy Mor area in Shibganj upazila, now boasts an impressive sight, with every tree laden with bountiful bunches of mangoes.
Shamim's journey began six years ago when he ventured to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, where he got inspiration from the concept of ultra-high-density mango cultivation. Upon his return, he embarked on a mission to implement this innovative method in his hometown.
Traditionally, eight to twelve trees are planted per bigha of land, but in his orchard, he adopted the new approach planting 224 trees at a close distance of 9.5 feet by 6.5 feet.
Explaining the rationale behind his method, Shamim said unlike conventional techniques that often required decades to fill the vacant land, his approach enabled the complete utilization of the area within just three years.
This accelerated timeline for yield, coupled with controlled tree height, streamlined maintenance, reduced costs, and facilitated fruit harvesting.
Shamim said, "This farming method is unrivaled in terms of achieving higher yields within a shorter time and maximizing land use efficiency."
The benefits of Shamim's new technique have already started to manifest, with mangoes worth TK 3 lakh already sold this season. Each maund of mangoes fetches a reasonable price of Tk 10,000, and Shamim anticipates turning a profit this year after five years of garden development.
Shamim's mango cultivation method has sparked a wave of interest among local farmers.
Taufiqul Islam, a mango grower from the Manaksha Choudhurtola area, said, "I am impressed by this new method of mango cultivation, and I seek advice from Shamim bhai on adopting this method for my own orchard."    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Walton hands over e-bikes to govt offices
Fitch revises outlook on BD foreign debt to negative in the long term
Stocks edge up amid brisk trading
Each repatriated sick migrant worker to get Tk 150,000
Tipu urges businesses in Mexico City to invest in BD EZs
Momen launches e-Quality Centre in NY for Inclusive Innovation
Sirajdikhan plastic village potential for green industrial boom
Emirates to recruit experienced captains


Latest News
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Man killed, 2 hurt in road crashs on Bangabandhu expressway
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft