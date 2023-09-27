

DPS summit gives entrepreneurial ideas to students

DPS Eco-Biz Summit allowed participants to debate and generate entrepreneurial ideas to tackle the ever-changing obstacles of the world of economics and business. A judging panel of 40 experts from multiple fields provided scoring to the students for their innovative ideas and constructive solutions, says a press release.

The Summit was a blend of academics and entertainment. It was filled with an array of activities, innovative discussions, and electrifying social events. The platform was more than a competition; it was a melting pot of ideas and perspectives, fostering a vibrant intellectual environment. The participants also grooved to the rhythm of Encore on Day 1 and Level Five and DJ Sonica on Day 2. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Shivananda CS, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka.

This year's Summit was monumental due to the introduction of the Shark Tank Committee for young entrepreneurs to showcase their marvellous business pitches. The Shark Tank Committee was led by three senior students of DPS: Vignesh Khajuria, President of the event; Syeda Nabiha Tahsin Chowdhury, Vice President of the event; and A.K.M Tahmida Fida, General Secretary of the event.

DPS Eco-Biz Summit 2023 champion team was DareDealers, consisting of Antara Fairoze, Shukraan Mahmud, and Tasnim Zabeen from Grade 9 of DPS STS School Dhaka. The winning pitch was PillGuardian, which revolutionized the medication management system. Jarin Tasnim Naomi, Teacher, DPS STS School Dhaka, guided and supported the team.



DPS Economics and Business Summit 4.0 was sponsored by LankaBangla Finance (Gold Sponsor), Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) (Gold Sponsor), Prime Bank (Silver Sponsor), Winstar Education (Silver Sponsor), and Jungjang Rural Commercial Bank (Bronze Sponsor). Officials from the sponsored companies were present during the Summit.