Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DPS summit gives entrepreneurial ideas to students

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk

DPS summit gives entrepreneurial ideas to students

DPS summit gives entrepreneurial ideas to students

DPS Economics and Business Summit 4.0 (also known as DPS Eco-Biz Summit 2023) was held recently, at the DPS STS senior school campus, with more than 450 participants from different schools across Dhaka.
DPS Eco-Biz Summit allowed participants to debate and generate entrepreneurial ideas to tackle the ever-changing obstacles of the world of economics and business. A judging panel of 40 experts from multiple fields provided scoring to the students for their innovative ideas and constructive solutions, says a press release.
The Summit was a blend of academics and entertainment. It was filled with an array of activities, innovative discussions, and electrifying social events. The platform was more than a competition; it was a melting pot of ideas and perspectives, fostering a vibrant intellectual environment. The participants also grooved to the rhythm of Encore on Day 1 and Level Five and DJ Sonica on Day 2. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Shivananda CS, Principal, DPS STS School Dhaka.
This year's Summit was monumental due to the introduction of the Shark Tank Committee for young entrepreneurs to showcase their marvellous business pitches. The Shark Tank Committee was led by three senior students of DPS: Vignesh Khajuria, President of the event; Syeda Nabiha Tahsin Chowdhury, Vice President of the event; and A.K.M Tahmida Fida, General Secretary of the event.
DPS Eco-Biz Summit 2023 champion team was DareDealers, consisting of Antara Fairoze, Shukraan Mahmud, and Tasnim Zabeen from Grade 9 of DPS STS School Dhaka. The winning pitch was PillGuardian, which revolutionized the medication management system. Jarin Tasnim Naomi, Teacher, DPS STS School Dhaka, guided and supported the team.
DPS Economics and Business Summit 4.0 was sponsored by LankaBangla Finance (Gold Sponsor), Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) (Gold Sponsor), Prime Bank (Silver Sponsor), Winstar Education (Silver Sponsor), and Jungjang Rural Commercial Bank (Bronze Sponsor). Officials from the sponsored companies were present during the Summit.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Walton hands over e-bikes to govt offices
Fitch revises outlook on BD foreign debt to negative in the long term
Stocks edge up amid brisk trading
Each repatriated sick migrant worker to get Tk 150,000
Tipu urges businesses in Mexico City to invest in BD EZs
Momen launches e-Quality Centre in NY for Inclusive Innovation
Sirajdikhan plastic village potential for green industrial boom
Emirates to recruit experienced captains


Latest News
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Man killed, 2 hurt in road crashs on Bangabandhu expressway
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft