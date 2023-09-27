

AB Bank distributes easy loans to businesswomen AB Bank recently awarded certificates and disbursed Shohoj Loans (Remembering Bangabandhu) to women entrepreneurs after successful compilation of the training programme at Khulna. At the same event, AB Bank disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers through smart cards, says a press release.

The programme was organised at Tiger Garden International Hotel, Khulna. Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Mayor, Khulna City Corporation was present as chief guest.



Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director presided over the program where S.M. Hasan Reza, Executive Director, Khulna Office, Bangladesh Bank, Kazi Aminul Haque, Director, The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, S M Nazrul Islam, President, Khulna Press Club, Agronomist Mohan Kumar Ghosh, Additional Director, Department of Agriculture Extension, Khulna and Murshida Akter Roni, President, Khulna Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry were present as special guests. Local dignitaries along with other officials of the Bank also attended the programme.

