9th BAPA food production fair opens in city on Thursday





The three-day fair will continue till Saturday at International Convention Center Bashundhara. This information was given at a press conference in the Economic Reporters Forum in Paltan on Tuesday.

Organizers say the Minister of Industry Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will open the fair. It will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm every day. Local and foreign experts will attend technical sessions.

Besides Bangladesh, more than 200 companies from more than 20 countries including India, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Germany, Singapore, Japan, Netherlands, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, France, Denmark, Poland and Sri Lanka will showcase their products and services.

Along with this fair, two other fairs namely the 11th Agro Bangladesh Expo-2023 and Indian Expo-2023 will be held in the sideline. BAPA has been organizing these fairs since 2015.

As this sector is working on food security, it is also earning a lot of foreign currency by exporting products abroad and enriching the national economy. By arranging such get together, the agricultural processing sector will play an important role in highlighting our capabilities to the world.

He said: "There are more than two hundred foreign companies in the garment sector of this country. Their representatives will come to our exhibitions. We want foreign companies to increase their investment in food processing sector. Processed food in Bangladesh is being exported to more than 140 countries. We target to increase this export volume to 2 billion USD by 2025."

General Secretary of the association Iqtadul Haque said, BAPA has been working tirelessly for the development of food processing sector since the beginning. BAPA's main goal is to ensure the growing development of this sector and to move forward at international level.

He also said BAPA is hopeful that such a fair will play an active role in bringing the food processing sector of Bangladesh to international standards.

BAPA Executive Committee Vice President Abdul Majed, Member Nazmul Haque, Rainbow Exhibition and Event Management Services Managing Director Chanmohan Saha and others attended the press briefing.



