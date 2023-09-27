Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

9th BAPA food production fair opens in city on Thursday

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

The 9th BAPA Foodpro International Expo-2023 will start in the city from Thursday under the initiative of Bangladesh Agro Processors Association (BAPA), Rainbow Exhibition and Event Management Services (RIMON).
The three-day fair will continue till Saturday at International Convention Center Bashundhara. This information was given at a press conference in the Economic Reporters Forum in Paltan on Tuesday.
Organizers say the Minister of Industry Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will open the fair. It will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm every day. Local and foreign experts will attend technical sessions.
Besides Bangladesh, more than 200 companies from more than 20 countries including India, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Germany, Singapore, Japan, Netherlands, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, France, Denmark, Poland and Sri Lanka will showcase their products and services.
Along with this fair, two other fairs namely the 11th Agro Bangladesh Expo-2023 and Indian Expo-2023 will be held in the sideline. BAPA has been organizing these fairs since 2015.
Chairperson of the Fair Committee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PRAN-RFL Group, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said, the agro-processing sector of our country is doing very well.
As this sector is working on food security, it is also earning a lot of foreign currency by exporting products abroad and enriching the national economy. By arranging such get together, the agricultural processing sector will play an important role in highlighting our capabilities to the world.
He said: "There are more than two hundred foreign companies in the garment sector of this country. Their representatives will come to our exhibitions. We want foreign companies to increase their investment in food processing sector. Processed food in Bangladesh is being exported to more than 140 countries. We target to increase this export volume to 2 billion USD by 2025."
General Secretary of the association Iqtadul Haque said, BAPA has been working tirelessly for the development of food processing sector since the beginning. BAPA's main goal is to ensure the growing development of this sector and to move forward at international level.
He also said BAPA is hopeful that such a fair will play an active role in bringing the food processing sector of Bangladesh to international standards.
BAPA Executive Committee Vice President Abdul Majed, Member Nazmul Haque, Rainbow Exhibition and Event Management Services Managing Director Chanmohan Saha and others attended the press briefing.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Walton hands over e-bikes to govt offices
Fitch revises outlook on BD foreign debt to negative in the long term
Stocks edge up amid brisk trading
Each repatriated sick migrant worker to get Tk 150,000
Tipu urges businesses in Mexico City to invest in BD EZs
Momen launches e-Quality Centre in NY for Inclusive Innovation
Sirajdikhan plastic village potential for green industrial boom
Emirates to recruit experienced captains


Latest News
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
Tigers to leave for India today for World Cup
Youth stabbed dead by mugger in Uttara
Bangladesh-US ties 'outstandingly cordial' but some trying to inject bitterness: Momen
Mother, two children's body recovered in Thakugaon
Shakira accused of tax crimes for the second time
Nepal first team to score over 300 in T20I
Hollywood screenwriters agree to end strike, return to work Wednesday
Two killed as bus rams motorcycle in Ctg
Man killed, 2 hurt in road crashs on Bangabandhu expressway
Most Read News
Obaidul Hassan takes oath as Chief Justice
Bangladesh joining World Cup without Tamim
Pedestrian killed in Sherpur road accident
Woman held with 10,000 Yaba pills in Chandpur
BNP starts Jhenidah to Khulna road march
Impacts of climate change on our health sector
US-OFAC ban on ACU settlements may not harm BD: Experts
Dec 3 fixed for charge framing hearing against Khaleda, 9 others
Purpose of US visa policy to ensure fair polls in Bangladesh: State Dept
Passenger trains to run on Padma Bridge from Oct
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft