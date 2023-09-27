NRBC Bank achieves PCI DSS certificate NRBC Bank PLC has achieved the most prestigious standard Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 3.2.1. at Bank's Gulshan meeting room on Tuesday, says a press release.





Moshiul Islam, CEO of Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC) handed over the certificate to Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank in a certificate handover ceremony.







S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of NRBC Bank PLC. Was the Chief Guest of the program. Directors A M Saidur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Independent Director Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar (Retd), DMD Md. Rabiul Islam, Head of ICT Didarul Haque Miah of the Bank and COO of EIC Md. Jahangir Alam and others high officials of both organizations were present at the programme.





EIC one of the leading IT security services providers in the country has coordinated the procedural support for the certification process under the International PCI Council.





The certificate ensures that the store, process and transmission of card data and customer data are now more secure and trustworthy as per international standards.