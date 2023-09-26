Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir appeal against jail term







Human Rights organisation Odhikar's Secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and Director ASM Nasiruddin Elan have filed an appeal with the High Court against the 2-year jail sentence they were handed down in a case filed in 2013.Along with the appeal petition, they also filed bail petition with the HC seeking bail in the case.The appeal and bail petition were filed with the related section of the High Court on Monday, Advocate Md Ahsanuzzaman, counsel for the appellants confirmed the matter.On September 14, Dhaka's Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Julfiker Hayet sentenced Adilur and Nasir for two years in a case filed under Section 57 of Information and Communication Act (ICT) a decade ago.A case was filed against Adilur and Nasiruddin, on allegation of spreading untrue and fabricated information regarding the law enforcers' operation on the rally of Hefazat-e Islam on May 5 2013.Adilur was arrested in the case on August 10, 2013 and was placed on a five-day remand. Later, the police, with permission of the court, searched the Odhikar office and seized two computers and two laptops.