Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 7:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

ICURP 2023 ends endorsing Dhaka Declaration

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

A three-day International Conference on Urban and Regional Planning (ICURP 2023) hosted by  Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) ended on Monday, endorsing '12-point Dhaka Declaration: Advancing Sustainable Urban Development for a Resilient Future'.

The conference began at a city hotel on Saturday with participation of representatives and experts from different countries of the world attended by   urban and regional development planners.

The Dhaka declaration states, "We, the participants of the 3rd International Conference on Urban and Regional Planning (ICURP 2023), held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, under the theme "Spatial Planning for Sustainable Development - Achieving National and Global Goals", hereby declare our shared commitment to advancing sustainable urban development and resilience in Bangladesh.
 
In the declaration, "We highlight the essential role of urban, regional and rural planning in achieving global and national visions and targets of Bangladesh as a country and nation; as well translating these global and national targets at city, rural and community levels which will contribute to achieving the status of Developing Country by 2026, followed by the status of Developed Economy by 2041. We appreciate the commitment of the Government of Bangladesh to foster spatial planning for sustainable urban development. Guided by the principles enshrined in global agreements, we have distilled our collective aspirations into the following tenets:

Regarding delivering a Spatial Planning Framework for Bangladesh, it states, "We endorse the need for a Spatial Planning Framework for Bangladesh as the foundational pillar for our shared vision of sustainable urban, regional and rural development in Bangladesh."

About aligning Global Commitments and Building Local Capacities, it says, "We affirm the importance of aligning our actions with 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as this is the overarching framework that includes the SDGs, the New Urban Agenda, the Paris Agreement, and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework recognizing these as the compass to guide our journey towards a sustainable future. We also equally confirm the essential requirement of local capacity building in terms of accredited planning education; effective legislative, governance and budgetary framework for plan making, implementation and development control and/or facilitation."

Regarding 'Spatial Planning Guides Smart Development Initiatives', it says, "We advocate for a paradigm shift towards placing comprehensive spatial planning at the forefront of economic, infrastructural or other development plans or initiatives. We restate that 'spatial planning is smart planning'."

About 'Strategic Planning Steers and Informs project preparation and prioritisation', it states, "We affirm that strategic planning should guide project selection and prioritization, not the other way round. We understand and underscore that only projects aligned with long-term sustainability goals can optimise resource allocation and prioritisation and minimise the risk of fragmented or unsustainable development."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD's apparel exports to US will increase if duty waived   
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir appeal against jail term
ICURP 2023 ends endorsing Dhaka Declaration
Another US Asstt Secy due this week
Lawyer, injured during Tejgaon shooting, dies
19 dead, 3,033 hospitalised with dengue
Hypertension medicines added to Community Clinic's drug list
Outgoing CJ not upset about US visa policy


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft