Another US Asstt Secy due this week

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will come to Dhaka on an official visit.

"She will travel from September 25-October?2 to Islamabad, Karachi, and Dhaka," the US State Department said on Monday.

During her visit, the assistant secretary plans to meet with embassy and consulate staff to observe consular operations.

She will also discuss consular issues with host government officials.

"Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States," the State Department said in a statement.




