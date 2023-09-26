Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Lawyer, injured during Tejgaon shooting, dies

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Lawyer, injured during Tejgaon shooting, dies

Lawyer, injured during Tejgaon shooting, dies

A 52-year-old lawyer who sustained injuries during an indiscriminate firing by a group of terrorists on a road in Dhaka's Tejgaon area, died on Monday.

Bhuban Chandra Shil succumbed to his injuries at 10:35 am on Monday while receiving treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhanmondi Popular Hospital in the capital.

His brother-in-law, Palash Chandra Shil, confirmed the news.

A group of terrorists opened fire indiscriminately at the private car of a top terrorist around 10pm in Tejgaon industrial area of the capital on September 18.

A bullet struck Bhuban in the head while he was crossing the area on his motorcycle. He was returning to his residence at Arambagh in Motijheel from his office in Gulshan.     

Bhuban was rescued and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and subsequently transferred to Dhanmondi's Popular Hospital.

He is survived by his wife and one daughter. He worked as a legal consultant for Gomti Textile Limited.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD's apparel exports to US will increase if duty waived   
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir appeal against jail term
ICURP 2023 ends endorsing Dhaka Declaration
Another US Asstt Secy due this week
Lawyer, injured during Tejgaon shooting, dies
19 dead, 3,033 hospitalised with dengue
Hypertension medicines added to Community Clinic's drug list
Outgoing CJ not upset about US visa policy


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft