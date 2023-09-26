

Lawyer, injured during Tejgaon shooting, dies



Bhuban Chandra Shil succumbed to his injuries at 10:35 am on Monday while receiving treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhanmondi Popular Hospital in the capital.



His brother-in-law, Palash Chandra Shil, confirmed the news.

A group of terrorists opened fire indiscriminately at the private car of a top terrorist around 10pm in Tejgaon industrial area of the capital on September 18.



A bullet struck Bhuban in the head while he was crossing the area on his motorcycle. He was returning to his residence at Arambagh in Motijheel from his office in Gulshan.



Bhuban was rescued and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and subsequently transferred to Dhanmondi's Popular Hospital.



He is survived by his wife and one daughter. He worked as a legal consultant for Gomti Textile Limited. �UNB



