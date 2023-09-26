

19 dead, 3,033 hospitalised with dengue



With nineteen more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 928 this year.



During the period, 3,033 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 801 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital -- indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.



A total of 10,147 dengue patients, including 3,622 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 900-mark as the authorities recorded 928 dengue deaths between January 1 and September 25 this year," DGHS said.



"This year, 928 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the DGHS statement said.



With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 1,90,758, the statement said, adding: "This year, some 1,79,683 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients."



The authorities have recorded the highest number of dengue positive cases outside the capital in August this year, meaning the mosquito-borne disease gripped the entire country.



August witnessed 71,976 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since dengue outbreak began in 2000 in the country while 342 dengue-related deaths were reported in the current month, the DGHS statement said.



According to the health experts, the vector-borne disease hit Dhaka city in 2000 subsequently the dengue positive cases were detected in Dhaka city only.



But the dengue disease is changing its nature and it is gradually spreading across the country, they said, adding: "All 64 districts of the country have witnessed positive dengue cases."



As of September 25, the authorities recorded 65,950 dengue positive cases while 335 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease during the same period.



The prevalence of dengue cases in Bangladesh has increased 10 times since last year and the deaths have increased almost thrice, according to a health expert.



"Dengue positive cases have increased 10 times and death three times between mid-September, 2022 and mid-September, 2023," Professor Dr. Md Golam Sharower, head of Department of Entomology, National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM), told a seminar recently.



While presenting the keynote paper, Sharower explained that with global warming, our country's environmental factors such as temperature, relative humidity and rainfall are increasing, all of which play a key role in increasing the reproductive capacity of the Aedes mosquito.



There are unplanned urbanization, industrialization and ancillary activities such as construction of multi-storey buildings blocking waterways, dumping old cars and turning cities into mosquito sanctuaries, he said.



The morphological, biological and behavioral changes that have occurred in Aedes mosquitoes as a result of all our unknown activities in mosquito breeding are highly favorable for Aedes mosquitoes to transmit dengue virus, he elaborated.



According to the DGHS, Bangladesh reported 1,01,354 dengue cases, the second highest since dengue cases were detected in 2000, in 2019, 1,405 cases in 2020, 28,429 cases in 2021 and 62,382 cases in 2022.

It also added that Bangladesh recorded 179 dengue related deaths in 2019, seven deaths in 2020, 105 deaths in 2021 and 281 deaths, the second highest deaths, in 2022. �Agencies



