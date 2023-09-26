Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Outgoing CJ not upset about US visa policy

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

New CJ to take oath today

Outgoing Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Monday said that he was not upset with the visa policy of United State of America.

"This country became independent after sacrificing of blood, not because of anyone's sympathy. So, we are not upset about the visa policy. I personally have never been to America. I will never go in the future," the outgoing chief justice came up with the comments while coming out from the Supreme Court after completing his last working day.

"I have worked tirelessly for the welfare of the judiciary during my tenure as Chief Justice. I never thought about myself or my family," the CJ said.

The Chief Justice also said that he has been trying to inspire the judges all over the country and given instructions to judges in order to speedy disposal of cases and reduce of back log of cases.

"Considering the immense suffering of litigants, I have set up set up Naykunja in the court arena across the country as well as a mediation center has been set up into the Supreme Court to reduce the back log of cases through mediation," the outgoing CJ noted.

In response to another question, he said that the newly appointed Chief Justice is a dynamic personality. Hope he will manage the Judiciary efficiently.

Newly appointed Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan and all judges of the Appellate Division were present while the outgoing Chief Justice talked to media at the Supreme Court premises.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan will take oath today (Tuesday) as the 24th chief justice of Bangladesh.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 11:00 am.
Earlier, on September 12, Justice Obaidul Hassan of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court was appointed as the chief justice of the country.

According to the Supreme Court website, Justice Obaidul Hassan obtained BSS (Hons), MSS (Economics) and LLB from University of Dhaka.

Later he enrolled as an advocate of the District Court on March 18 in 1986, the High Court Division on October 18 in 1988 and the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court on August 15 in 2005.

He was elevated as additional judge of the High Court Division on June 30 in 2009 and appointed judge of the same division on June 6 in 2011.

He joined the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on September 3 in 2020.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD's apparel exports to US will increase if duty waived   
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir appeal against jail term
ICURP 2023 ends endorsing Dhaka Declaration
Another US Asstt Secy due this week
Lawyer, injured during Tejgaon shooting, dies
19 dead, 3,033 hospitalised with dengue
Hypertension medicines added to Community Clinic's drug list
Outgoing CJ not upset about US visa policy


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft