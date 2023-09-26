Outgoing CJ not upset about US visa policy







Outgoing Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Monday said that he was not upset with the visa policy of United State of America.



"This country became independent after sacrificing of blood, not because of anyone's sympathy. So, we are not upset about the visa policy. I personally have never been to America. I will never go in the future," the outgoing chief justice came up with the comments while coming out from the Supreme Court after completing his last working day.

"I have worked tirelessly for the welfare of the judiciary during my tenure as Chief Justice. I never thought about myself or my family," the CJ said.



The Chief Justice also said that he has been trying to inspire the judges all over the country and given instructions to judges in order to speedy disposal of cases and reduce of back log of cases.



"Considering the immense suffering of litigants, I have set up set up Naykunja in the court arena across the country as well as a mediation center has been set up into the Supreme Court to reduce the back log of cases through mediation," the outgoing CJ noted.



In response to another question, he said that the newly appointed Chief Justice is a dynamic personality. Hope he will manage the Judiciary efficiently.



Newly appointed Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan and all judges of the Appellate Division were present while the outgoing Chief Justice talked to media at the Supreme Court premises.



Meanwhile, newly appointed Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan will take oath today (Tuesday) as the 24th chief justice of Bangladesh.



President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 11:00 am.

Earlier, on September 12, Justice Obaidul Hassan of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court was appointed as the chief justice of the country.



According to the Supreme Court website, Justice Obaidul Hassan obtained BSS (Hons), MSS (Economics) and LLB from University of Dhaka.



Later he enrolled as an advocate of the District Court on March 18 in 1986, the High Court Division on October 18 in 1988 and the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court on August 15 in 2005.



He was elevated as additional judge of the High Court Division on June 30 in 2009 and appointed judge of the same division on June 6 in 2011.



He joined the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on September 3 in 2020.



