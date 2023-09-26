Video
BD ranked 22nd among 50 conflict ridden countries

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Diplomatic Correspondent

US adjudged turbulent

Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) a non-profit research institute based in Wisconsin, USA, on Monday ranked Bangladesh 22nd among the world's 50 most conflict-ridden countries.

According to it, Bangladesh with its high rating was placed in the second category.

Afghanistan was ranked 13th, India 16th and Pakistan  19th.

ACLED collects and analyses data, maps crisis of over 240 countries and territories.

In early September, it recorded over 139,000 incidents of political violence worldwide, 27 per cent increased over the previous year.

On the basis of deadliness, danger to civilians, geographic diffusion and armed group fragmentation, the ACLED Conflict Index ranks annually countries and territories using data collected of the previous year.

While most countries saw at least one incident of political violence over the past year, 50 were ranked the highest in terms of their level of conflicts,  ratings them as "extreme," "high," or "turbulent."

Myanmar topped the list with the highest number of armed groups in the world followed by Syria and Mexico.

Ukraine, Nigeria, Brazil, Yemen, Iraq, Democratic Republic of Congo and Colombia followed in raking.
Russia ranked 39th for its "Turbulent" history.

The United States ranked the last among the 50 most conflict-ridden countries. The US ranking was determined by its rising levels of political violence and a proliferation of far-right groups in recent years.

The US with its "turbulent" records was ranked along with 19 other countries, mostly in Africa and Asia, including Libya, Ghana and Chad.

Sam Jones, head of communications at ACLED, said the US placement on the list shows that political violence is not confined to poor or nondemocratic countries.

"The US is in the same turbulent index category as other countries that might be more traditionally understood as 'conflict-affected' like the Central African Republic � though, of course, it has a much lower overall ranking than such countries, which is important to note," Jones told reporters.

France was marked by violent anti-police riots this summer after police shot and killed a teenager in a Paris suburb.

Canada has seen a small but noticeable uptick in anti-LGBTQ demonstrations in recent years, a spillover from larger US protests organised by far-right groups.

Thomas Zeitzoff, a political violence expert at the American University in Washington, noted that recent elections in France and Canada were marked by vitriolic rhetoric.

"It's not the same level of violence [in France and Canada], but I think in general the US is not isolated in that there is definitely � across the Western world � increased political contention," Zeitzoff said.

ACLED has been tracking US political violence since 2020, a year marked by a perfect storm of crises - a deadly pandemic, social justice protests and a divisive presidential election.



