Counter propaganda with facts, figures: Momen to expats







"Play an active role for the country, highlight the nation's achievements in abroad in connecting Bangladesh with the world," he urged the Bangladeshi diaspora while speaking at an event, titled "Branding Bangladesh through UN Peacekeeping and NRBs," organized by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi, held at Queens in New York on Sunday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.



Dr Momen emphasized the strong relationship between Bangladesh and the US, both in trade and shared values.

Dr Momen highlighted Bangladesh's resilience, evident during the Liberation War in 1971 when the nation stood firm against oppression, injustice, and discrimination, ultimately securing its independence through the sacrifices of three million people. "This struggle exemplified the courage and sacrifice of the Bengali nation."



He encouraged the diaspora to stay connected with Bangladesh and contribute to the socio-economic progress of both countries, the release said.



He acknowledged the challenges that followed independence, including famine and climate disasters, which led the West to label Bangladesh as a "bottomless basket."



"However, over the years, Bangladesh has evolved into a vibrant economy, witnessing remarkable growth in exports and GDP. It now stands as the 35th largest economy globally, having significantly reduced poverty and improved various social indicators," Momen said.



The Foreign Minister stated that during 1975-1990, Bangladesh's GDP growth rate was 3.2 per cent and now the average growth rate is 6.8 per cent.



He said, during 2001-2006, Bangladesh was branded as "a land of radicalism, Jihadis, and cocoon of terrorism." Good news is those days are over now, he added.



After the heinous assassination of the Father of the Nation, the infamous Indemnity Act was enacted, providing unprecedented legal immunity from any action against all the killers involved in the assassination. The killers were awarded with prestigious jobs and positions, said the Foreign Minister.



Dr Momen praised the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for rebranding Bangladesh as a role model of development.



"Under her guidance, Bangladesh has made significant progress in socio-economic indicators, climate diplomacy, and humanitarian efforts," he said.



Dr Momen emphasized Bangladesh's commitment to peace and security, highlighting its role as a top contributor to UN Peacekeeping Operations.



He recognized the invaluable contributions of the 12 million Bangladeshi expatriates, who support their homeland through remittances and contributions to various sectors.



Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister, MS Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson, Centre for NRB, Ambassador Dr. Sima Karetnaya, US Ambassador of Peace, UN and Expert WHO; Nazmul Huda, Consul General of Bangladesh Consulate in New York, were present, among others.



