CU tense again due to factional conflicts







Internal conflicts of BCL frequently deteriorated academic atmosphere of 30,000 students of Chattogram University.



According to CU sources, two factions of CU unit of BCL Choose Friends with Care (CFC) and faction 69 locked in clashes at Abdur Rab Hall of the university for last three days till Sunday in which at least four activists were injured. They clashed on Sunday also.

Following three days of factional clash on the campus, the CU authorities directed ex-students and the students who had been expelled for their involvement with activities contrary to discipline and damaging academic environment on the campus earlier, to leave the halls and campus before 6 pm on Monday. Otherwise legal action will be taken against them, Acting Registrar K M Nur Ahmed warned in a notice issued on Sunday.



CFC is loyal to Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, while faction 69 is loyal to former Chattogram City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin.



Using sharp weapons and sticks, leaders and activists of the two groups chased each other and threw brickbats for half an hour, triggering a tense situation on the campus.



CU proctorial body in association with the law enforcers, brought the situation under control.



Following the incident, on Saturday afternoon CU BCL president Rezaul with his followers and Joint Secretary Mohammad Elius with his followers staged a showdown on the campus holding sharp weapons.



Meanwhile, the CU correspondent of Bangla daily Prothom Alo was injured being attacked allegedly by activists of the university's BCL unit on Sunday, following the publication of a report about BCL's factional clashes.



Injured, Mosharrof Shah, a student of communication and journalism department, was given treatment at the university's medical centre and then referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for better treatment.



Meanwhile, the central committee of BCL dissolved the CU BCL committee on Sunday, according to a BCL a press release signed by its President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan.



The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of BCL on Sunday.

