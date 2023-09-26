Fire at Lalbagh sweetmeat factory





A fire that broke out at a sweetmeat factory in Dhaka's Lalbagh on Monday was brought under control.The blaze originated in the factory at about 1.35pm, according to the witnesses.Fire Service and Civil Defence (Media Wing) Inspector Anwarul Islam told reporters that at least nine units of firefighters have worked hard to bring the blaze under control.The actual reason behind fire could not be known and no causalities are reported, he added.According to the Fire Service and witnesses, at least six persons including five of a family fell sick after inhaling smoke from the fire. They were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.