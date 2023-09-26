

AL frustrated with US visa policy: Fakhrul



Speaking at the rally at Old Dhaka in Dholaikhal he said, "The whole world said, fair and neutral elections are not possible under this government. But they made a ridiculous claim that, they will conduct free and fair elections."



"Even mentally disorder people do not believe their kind of far-fetched statement," he added.

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP organized the programme to realize unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and ensure her better treatment abroad.



He said that 22 people have been martyred in the last 1 year in the movement to restore democracy in the country. More than 700 leaders and activists have been disappeared, more than 50 lakh leaders and activists taken to jail.



"Nine people of BNP have been ordered to be hanged in the case of 30 years ago. One leader was sentenced to 70 years imprisonment. In this way the oppress oppositions to conduct another manipulated election like in 2014 and 2018," he added.



Fakhrul said the medical board of Khaleda Zia asked to sent her abroad immediately for advance treatment. Her physical condition is very bad, that is why has made the demand to send Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment within 48 hours. Otherwise the government will be responsible for any unwanted incident.



Remembering the late Mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka, BNP Secretary General said that he did not compromise with anyone till his death. Pintu was killed in prison. We will free democracy by freeing those who are imprisoned today.



Awami League killed democracy by established Bakshal in 1975. Now they have changed the strategy. Using the courts, they overturned the supervisory system and legitimized illegal power.



Mentioning that Awami League has systematically destroyed the country's economy, he said "People's purchasing power is out of control. Attempts are being made to suppress the people by using the state machinery."



"If democracy is not released today, if Khaleda Zia is not released, we will get rid of from this monster government. So let's take to the streets to demand the fall of the government without delay and send this dictator away."

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday that the Awami League government and its people are frustrated with America's visa policy and now they are making desultory comments.Speaking at the rally at Old Dhaka in Dholaikhal he said, "The whole world said, fair and neutral elections are not possible under this government. But they made a ridiculous claim that, they will conduct free and fair elections.""Even mentally disorder people do not believe their kind of far-fetched statement," he added.Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP organized the programme to realize unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and ensure her better treatment abroad.He said that 22 people have been martyred in the last 1 year in the movement to restore democracy in the country. More than 700 leaders and activists have been disappeared, more than 50 lakh leaders and activists taken to jail."Nine people of BNP have been ordered to be hanged in the case of 30 years ago. One leader was sentenced to 70 years imprisonment. In this way the oppress oppositions to conduct another manipulated election like in 2014 and 2018," he added.Fakhrul said the medical board of Khaleda Zia asked to sent her abroad immediately for advance treatment. Her physical condition is very bad, that is why has made the demand to send Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment within 48 hours. Otherwise the government will be responsible for any unwanted incident.Remembering the late Mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka, BNP Secretary General said that he did not compromise with anyone till his death. Pintu was killed in prison. We will free democracy by freeing those who are imprisoned today.Awami League killed democracy by established Bakshal in 1975. Now they have changed the strategy. Using the courts, they overturned the supervisory system and legitimized illegal power.Mentioning that Awami League has systematically destroyed the country's economy, he said "People's purchasing power is out of control. Attempts are being made to suppress the people by using the state machinery.""If democracy is not released today, if Khaleda Zia is not released, we will get rid of from this monster government. So let's take to the streets to demand the fall of the government without delay and send this dictator away."