Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 7:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL frustrated with US visa policy: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

AL frustrated with US visa policy: Fakhrul

AL frustrated with US visa policy: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday that the Awami League government and its people are frustrated with America's visa policy and now they are making desultory comments.

Speaking at the rally at Old Dhaka in Dholaikhal he said, "The whole world said, fair and neutral elections are not possible under this government. But they made a ridiculous claim that, they will conduct free and fair elections."

"Even mentally disorder people do not believe their kind of far-fetched statement," he added.
 
Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP organized the programme to realize unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and ensure her better treatment abroad.

He said that 22 people have been martyred in the last 1 year in the movement to restore democracy in the country. More than 700 leaders and activists have been disappeared, more than 50 lakh leaders and activists taken to jail.

"Nine people of BNP have been ordered to be hanged in the case of 30 years ago. One leader was sentenced to 70 years imprisonment. In this way the oppress oppositions to conduct another manipulated election like in 2014 and 2018," he added.   

Fakhrul said the medical board of Khaleda Zia asked to sent her abroad immediately for advance treatment. Her physical condition is very bad, that is why has made the demand to send Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment within 48 hours. Otherwise the government will be responsible for any unwanted incident.

Remembering the late Mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka, BNP Secretary General said that he did not compromise with anyone till his death. Pintu was killed in prison. We will free democracy by freeing those who are imprisoned today.

Awami League killed democracy by established Bakshal in 1975. Now they have changed the strategy. Using the courts, they overturned the supervisory system and legitimized illegal power.

Mentioning that Awami League has systematically destroyed the country's economy, he said "People's purchasing power is out of control. Attempts are being made to suppress the people by using the state machinery."

"If democracy is not released today, if Khaleda Zia is not released, we will get rid of from this monster government. So let's take to the streets to demand the fall of the government without delay and send this dictator away."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fire at Lalbagh sweetmeat factory
Thrust on strengthening NRCC to save country's rivers
AL frustrated with US visa policy: Fakhrul
Quader gives BNP 36 days to give up politics of terror
Govt has nothing to do: Law Minister
President goes to Pabna tomorrow
BCL men assault Prothom Alo CU correspondent
Take steps to send Khaleda abroad for treatment in 48 hrs or take all responsibility: Fakhrul


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft