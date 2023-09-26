Video
Quader gives BNP 36 days to give up politics of terror

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday gave a 36-day ultimatum to BNP to give-up the politics of terror, anarchy and the politics of conspiracy against democracy.

He said that if BNP is not reformed in the ultimatum of 36 days, then the black hand of theirs will be broken along with the people.

He gave this ultimatum at a peace and development rally organized by the Dhaka North city AL at Azampur in the capital's Uttara.

Obaidul Quader said, "If BNP comes with fire, their hands will be burnt, if they come with weapons, it will be broken, tit for tat. How do BNP leaders give a 36-hour ultimatum for the release of Khaleda Zia? They could not even make a movement for 36 minutes. BNP's waist, knees are all broken."

The AL General Secretary said, "Though Awami League has relied on the people, BNP has relied on the visa policy. BNP will not get a chance to come to power without election by sabotaging and making unrest. If the party doesn't come to the election, they will lose before the game."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Awami League doesn't care about anyone's ban. The Awami League only cares about the people of the country. The country was made independent not to fear anyone's ban. The democracy of the country will not follow anyone's command.

 Rather, the BNP's leader is in London because of the ban."

He said, "BNP is suffering from insomnia because of two selfies. All the agitations and rallies of the BNP have become futile. The election will be held at the right time according to the constitution, the people of this country will not accept anyone except Sheikh Hasina. All visible development of the country is not possible without Sheikh Hasina."

Urging the people of the country not to be disappointed by the crisis, he said that all the crises will end soon.

AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretaries SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam and North city AL Joint General Secretary Habib Hasan also spoke in the rally.

Dhaka North city AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman presided over the rally while General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi conducted it.



« PreviousNext »

