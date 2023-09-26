Govt has nothing to do: Law Minister







"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been released by an executive order on condition of not going abroad.



In such a situation, the government has nothing to do about sending her abroad for treatment," the Law Minister came up with the comments while talking to media at the Secretariat on Monday.

BNP is repeatedly saying that Khaleda Zia's physical condition is very critical. She needs to go abroad for advanced treatment.



Responding over the issue, the Law Minister said that according to Section 401, Khaleda Zia's sentence was conditionally stayed, so the government has nothing to do about sending her abroad.



"To change this, Khaleda's conditional release should be cancelled first and brought into coexistence. Then something else can be considered," the Law Minister explained.



On Sunday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the government to take measures to arrange Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad within 48 hours, warning that it will be held responsible if anything happens to her.



Replying to a question about the home minister's statement over Khaleda's treatment issue, Anisul said, "The application has to be sent to the Home Ministry first and the Home Ministry will send it to the Law Ministry and it depends on the opinion of the Law Ministry. I think that the government can't do anything more as per the law."



Earlier on September 18, the Security Services Division under the Home Ministry issued a notification extending the suspension of Khaleda's jail term by another six months.



