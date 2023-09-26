President goes to Pabna tomorrow







It is his second visit to hometown after assuming office as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on 24 April, 2023.



According to the schedule, the President will start his journey at 3.10pm on Wednesday from Bangabhaban and will reach Pabna Stadium at around 4.10pm. Senior government officials and local Awami League leaders along with civil society members will receive him.

On September 28, he will lay the foundation stone of Pabna Medical College Hospital at 11am and start for Santhia for the inauguration of the boat race and return from Santhia at about 5pm.



The President is set to return to Dhaka on September 29 at about 11 am by helicopter.



The district administration has taken foolproof security measures on this occasion.



Political leaders and workers and common people of the district are eagerly waiting to welcome the President at his ancestral home.



A festive mood has been prevailing in and around the town centering the arrival of President Shahabuddin, a valiant freedom fighter and also a former student leader.



