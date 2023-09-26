DUJA condemns BCL men’s attack on CU journo

The Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) on Monday condemned and protested the attack on Chittagong University Correspondent of Prothom Alo, carried out by a number of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists of this unit over making reports on their infightings.

In a joint statement, DUJA President Al Sadi Bhuiyan and General Secretary Mohiuddin Mahi demanded CU administration to take exemplary punishment against the perpetrators who launched the barbaric attack on Musharraf Shah, also a member of CU Journalists' Association.

DUJA leaders thought that the attack on Musharraf Shah was a reflection of the overall unsafe environment of journalism in the country. "Journalists report any news impartially as part of their professional responsibility. If someone is aggrieved, there is a systematic way to protest and redress. But instead of choosing to do so, they are trying to hinder journalism with muscle power which is contrary to the concept of freedom of journalism recognised by the country's constitution," they said.

They expressed deep concern that such actions pushed the society towards lawlessness and anarchy. Calling upon the Chhatra League to ensure the punishment of the culprits in the incident, DUJA leaders said that despite the promises of the central Chhatra League, such attacks were very disappointing.

Followers of CU Chhatra League President Rezaul Haque Rubel allegedly beat up journalist Musharraf Shah on the campus on Sunday and threatened him not to make anymore reports on BCL infighting.