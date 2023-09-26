Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

SC Mazar body takes 2-day programme to observe Eid-e-Miladunnabi

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

The Supreme Court (SC) Mazar and Mosque Administrative Committee has taken a two-day programme on its premises here on the occasion of holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi to be observed across the country on September 28.
Marking the Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat  Muhammad (PBUH), discussions, milad, zikir and doa mahfil will be organized on the premises of the Supreme Court (SC) Mazar and Mosque on September 27 and 28, said a press release here on Monday.
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, who will take charge as the country's 24th chief justice tomorrow, will inaugurate the two-day programme as the chief guest on Wednesday with President of the Mazar and Mosque Administrative Committee Justice Md Nurujjaman in the chair.
On the first day, Maulana Ahmad Hasan Chowdhury Phultali, Khatib of the Supreme Court (SC) Mazar Mosque, will conduct Waz, Milad, Zikir and Munazat.
On the second day, outgoing Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique will be present at the programme as the chief guest.
Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Ahmad Reza Faruqui and Imam Md Abul Kalam of Supreme Court (SC) Mazar Mosque will deliver sermon while Maulana Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Helali Mojaddedi, Khatib of Baitul Karim Mosque, will conduct Milad, Zikir and Munazat.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DUJA condemns BCL men’s attack on CU journo
SC Mazar body takes 2-day programme to observe Eid-e-Miladunnabi
Over 200 illegal shops evicted during DNCC drive in city
Sector Commanders Forum demands UN recognition of 1971’s genocide
Seven robbers arrest, robberies in Khulna
Seminar on Dementia held at JU
Three BTI insecticides launched to manage mosquito larvicides
World Pharmacist Day observed at DU


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft