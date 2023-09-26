SC Mazar body takes 2-day programme to observe Eid-e-Miladunnabi





The Supreme Court (SC) Mazar and Mosque Administrative Committee has taken a two-day programme on its premises here on the occasion of holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi to be observed across the country on September 28.Marking the Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), discussions, milad, zikir and doa mahfil will be organized on the premises of the Supreme Court (SC) Mazar and Mosque on September 27 and 28, said a press release here on Monday.Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, who will take charge as the country's 24th chief justice tomorrow, will inaugurate the two-day programme as the chief guest on Wednesday with President of the Mazar and Mosque Administrative Committee Justice Md Nurujjaman in the chair.On the first day, Maulana Ahmad Hasan Chowdhury Phultali, Khatib of the Supreme Court (SC) Mazar Mosque, will conduct Waz, Milad, Zikir and Munazat.On the second day, outgoing Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique will be present at the programme as the chief guest.Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Ahmad Reza Faruqui and Imam Md Abul Kalam of Supreme Court (SC) Mazar Mosque will deliver sermon while Maulana Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Helali Mojaddedi, Khatib of Baitul Karim Mosque, will conduct Milad, Zikir and Munazat. �BSS