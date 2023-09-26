Over 200 illegal shops evicted during DNCC drive in city





During the drive, shops were evicted from both sides of the roads under ward-19, and a total of Tk 2.25 was collected in five cases for illegally occupying footpaths, according to a press release.

Executive magistrates Md Zulkar Nayan and Rakhi Ahmed conducted the drive.

The drive to remove illegal structures on roads and footpaths will continue to reduce people's suffering and ensure discipline, said Zulkar. �UNB

