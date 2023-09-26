Sector Commanders Forum demands UN recognition of 1971’s genocide





The Sector Commanders' Forum-Liberation War'71 made these demands at a press conference organized at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

Secretary General of the organization Harun Habib read the written statement at the press conference. He said that the demands will soon be submitted to the President, the Prime Minister, The Minister for Liberation War Affairs along with relevant ministries. He also announced that the Sector Commanders' Forum will continue the agitation until the demands are met.

Harun Habib said, "The United Nations has recognized the centuries-old Armenian Genocide. It also recognized the killing of millions of Jewish victims of brutal genocide in Europe during the World War II. Recently Rwanda, Cambodia, Sierra Leone, Bosnia have got recognition of genocide. But Bangladesh has not got yet."

At this time, they made their eight-point demand. Their demands are:

To determine the amount of monthly honorarium for brave freedom fighters in line with the first class government officials; Restoring the original constitution of 1972 made by the Father of the Nation and banning radical sectarian and bigoted parties against the basic principles of the constitution in the interest of democratic and non-sectarian progress of the country. Along with this, state sponsorship of Bangali cultural practice in all regions of the country and providing the unaltered history of the great liberation war to students of all levels; And to build permanent freedom fighter cemeteries near big cities including Dhaka in memory of brave freedom fighters for the new generation of people for centuries after centuries.

The Executive President of the organization Nurul Alam presided over the press conference. Vice President M Hamid, Major General (retd) Mohammad Ali Shikder, former IGP KM Shahidul Haque, Joint Secretary General Prof Abul Kalam Azad Patwari, Abdul Mabud and Shahjahan Mridha Benu also present at the press conference.



