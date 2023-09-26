Seven robbers arrest, robberies in Khulna





KHULNA, Sept 25: Police arrested seven robbers from different districts and seized gold ornaments, cash money, mobile phones and lethal weapons from their possessions, 48 hours later of robberies in Dumuria upazila in Khulna.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sayedur Rahman disclosed the matter today in a press briefing at the conference room of SP office in the city.

A special team of Dumuria Police Station conducted drives in different areas of Satkhira, Jashore and Khulna on September 23 and 24 and arrested seven robbers including a woman, members of inter district robbers group, he said.

The arrested are Mazedul Sarder, Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Sayedul Gazi, Moslem Sheikh, Alamgir Mir, Siddique and Morium Begum. Police also recovered five gold ornaments (Bracelet), one gold ring, and cash Taka 27,800, six mobile phones and huge lethal weapons from their possessions.

On September 22, a gang of robbers equipped with lethal weapons committed robberies of Raihan Sarder and his Uncle Sabazul Molla's residences at village Boratia under Atla union of Dumuria upazila in Khulna. They looted gold ornaments, cash money, mobile phones and valuable materials.

Raihan Sarder filed a case with Dumuria Police Station on the next day in this connection.



