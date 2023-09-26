Video
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023
City News

Seven robbers arrest, robberies in Khulna

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

,
KHULNA, Sept 25: Police arrested seven robbers from different districts and seized gold ornaments, cash money, mobile phones and lethal weapons from their possessions, 48 hours later of robberies in Dumuria upazila in Khulna.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sayedur Rahman disclosed the matter today in a press briefing at the conference room of SP office in the city.
A special team of Dumuria Police Station conducted drives in different areas of Satkhira, Jashore and Khulna on September 23 and 24 and arrested seven robbers including a woman, members of inter district robbers group, he said.
The arrested are Mazedul Sarder, Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, Sayedul Gazi, Moslem Sheikh, Alamgir Mir, Siddique and Morium Begum. Police also recovered five gold ornaments (Bracelet), one gold ring, and cash Taka 27,800, six mobile phones and huge lethal weapons from their possessions.
The robbers were sent to jail today, he said, adding that over dozen cases were filed against them in different police stations. Of them Sayedul Gazi is a 10 years convicted criminal of a robbery case.
On September 22, a gang of robbers equipped with lethal weapons committed robberies of Raihan Sarder and his Uncle Sabazul Molla's residences at village Boratia under Atla union of Dumuria upazila in Khulna. They looted gold ornaments, cash money, mobile phones and valuable materials.
Raihan Sarder filed a case with Dumuria Police Station on the next day in this connection.



