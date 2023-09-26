Seminar on Dementia held at JU





Microbiology Department organised the seminar at 11:00am at the Senate Hall of the university.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz addressed the session as the chief guest while acting Dean of Biological Sciences Faculty Prof Nuhu Alam, Chairman of the Microbiology Department Prof Salequl Islam, Prof AA Mamun of the Physics Department, acting Chief Medical Officer of JU Medical Centre Shamsur Rahman, were spoke, among others.

Addressing the session, Prof Mostafa Feeroz said, "Alzheimer's is a chronic and incurable disease, which attacks the brain and gradually disables it. A person suffering from this disease constantly depends on others."

Emphasizing the special care for dementia patients, he also said that there is a lot of pressure on the patient's family or the supervising person to the patient. That's why everyone should behave sensitively towards them.

