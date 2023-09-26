Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

World Pharmacist Day observed at DU

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
DU Correspondent

Pharmacy Faculty and Pharmacy Department of Dhaka University (DU) jointly observed the World Pharmacist Day in a befitting manner on Monday.
To mark the day, a discussion and a colourful rally were organised at the faculty premises, said a press release issued by Public Relations of the university.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzam addressed the discussion as chief guest with Pharmacy Department Chairman Prof Firoz Ahmed in the chair.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman stressed the need for pharmacists' role and contribution to develop the health sector of the country.
Pro-VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and Pharmacy Faculty Dean Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar spoke in the programme, among others.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DUJA condemns BCL men’s attack on CU journo
SC Mazar body takes 2-day programme to observe Eid-e-Miladunnabi
Over 200 illegal shops evicted during DNCC drive in city
Sector Commanders Forum demands UN recognition of 1971’s genocide
Seven robbers arrest, robberies in Khulna
Seminar on Dementia held at JU
Three BTI insecticides launched to manage mosquito larvicides
World Pharmacist Day observed at DU


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft