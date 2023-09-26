World Pharmacist Day observed at DU





Pro-VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and Pharmacy Faculty Dean Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar spoke in the programme, among others. Pharmacy Faculty and Pharmacy Department of Dhaka University (DU) jointly observed the World Pharmacist Day in a befitting manner on Monday.To mark the day, a discussion and a colourful rally were organised at the faculty premises, said a press release issued by Public Relations of the university.DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzam addressed the discussion as chief guest with Pharmacy Department Chairman Prof Firoz Ahmed in the chair.Prof Akhtaruzzaman stressed the need for pharmacists' role and contribution to develop the health sector of the country.Pro-VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and Pharmacy Faculty Dean Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar spoke in the programme, among others.