Kick tobacco habit for good







Bangladesh, a fast developing country with a large population and manpower, can ill-afford to lose one million precious lives each year, as the statistics indicate. Of course, it is not possible to wipe out the use of tobacco products and their use and sale overnight; millions will lose their jobs. However, it is necessary to secure salubrious health for all by discouraging and eliminating the use of tobacco in phases.



It is known that nicotine is a toxic agent. It is also a fact that nicotine particles do not escape with the smoke but get embedded on soft surfaces like clothes and curtains and cause harm till final disappearance due to evaporation - a process that could take days.

The government can take move to have a pictorial warning and a text message on tobacco products. The pictorial warning will have a salutary psychological impact. It must be done in such a way that it becomes embarrassing for the user to display such a pack in his translucent shirt pocket.



Joy Sarker

