

Can ACC regain its lost image ?



As a result of the Prime Minister's 'Zero Tolerance' policy to stop corruption, there has been considerable improvement in this regard, but the expected development has not yet taken place. This is why some ministers, some top leaders of the party have to stand in court on the charges of corruption.



The activities of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during the previous 'One Eleven' government, which is known as the black chapter in the democratic governance system raised many questions. There were cases filed against the leaders of various political parties, the former opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, former ministers, MPs and businessmen. At that time, not only the ACC was criticized in the case of its 'actions at the will of the 'master.'

Again, the initiative to drive away the "ghosts of corruption" by keeping "ghosts in mustard" and keeping the corrupt officials and staff in the ACC will not be an effective option. However, ACC has already taken effective initiatives to restore their lost 'image'. As part of this, ACC officer Enamul Bashir was arrested and dismissed on charges of illegal acquisition of wealth, leaking of commission's information and breach of disciplines. In the same way, ACC Deputy Director Md. Sharif Uddin was fired. ACC has found evidence against the Deputy Director of Integrated District Office of Anti-Corruption Commission, Mahbubul Alam, of keeping a large amount of land, flats, plots and money in banks anonymously. Earlier, when he was in the Chittagong office, there were similar allegations against him.



ACC director Fazlul Haque was suspended for similar corruption allegations. Allegations against him included secret communication with the accused, disclosure of financial transactions and investigation of corruption. He was working at the ACC head office at Segunbagicha in the capital. Law Minister Anisul Haque claims that the government has zero tolerance against corruption.



The former chairman of the ACC, Golam Rahman, had an opinion when he said: "This state of corruption was not created in a day". However, some positive ideas are being created in the activities carried out by the ACC. But it is not possible for the ACC alone to root out corruption.



Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "No corruption" is small. There is no opportunity to look down. If the ACC officer is corrupt, then how general public trust the ACC. According to Dr. Nasiruddin Ahmed, former commissioner of ACC, there are many challenges in taking a stand against corruption of the influential people. He said, in our society there is so much conflict of interest, there is a lot of resistance when you try to investigate corruption against the powerful people. Former Caretaker Government Advisor M. Hafiz Uddin Khan said, "Corruption occurs in tripartite agreements in the country. One party is a politician, another party is government employee and the third party is businessman or contractor.



According to the report published by the Anti-Corruption Commission, most of the indicators of the work of the Anti-Corruption Commission are negative. This is a depressing picture. Although the manpower of the ACC has been increased in several phases, the speed of work has not increased.



According to the data, the organization has not had any success worth mentioning in the last three years. On the contrary, 1500 individuals and organizations accused of corruption have been given a clean chit after investigation. Among them are former ministers, members of parliament, mayors, secretaries, police, bank officials, WASA, Rajuk, public works, BAPEX and Titas and other senior officials of various institutions.



As a constitutional institution, the only function of the ACC is to fight corruption. In this case, it is not right to take into consideration who is the follower of which party and how influential among the criminals. However, it is evident in the work of the ACC. In order to maintain the trust and confidence of the people, the ACC must prove its honesty and integrity through its work.



At the same time steps should be taken to overcome institutional weaknesses. Otherwise, ACC will become a signboard-only institution. The rate at which corruption is spreading in the country is alarming. Eradication of corruption is essential for the sake of national development.



ACC's 2022 published report presented to the President made many recommendations. It is said that in most cases of bribery and corruption, both parties are beneficiaries. Only the state and society are deprived of. Therefore, the Commission firmly believes that, as per the mandate declared in the Constitution, appropriate measures should be taken to prevent any person from enjoying illegally acquired wealth.



There is a need to put an end to long delays in settling, investigating and investigating corruption cases. Besides, for the sake of impartial investigation, it is important to take initiatives to increase the skilled manpower, ensure the transparency of work, capacity and mobility. With doing all this, ACC's lost glory could be restored.



The writer is Advisory Editor, Dainik Vorer Akash and General Secretary, Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum



Corruption is not only riddling our society. It is a global problem. It is one of the obstacles that stand in the way of developing human civilization and a discrimination-free society. In our country, due to the implementation of various development programs under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the development in the country has increased manifold along with the increase in corruption and irregularities.As a result of the Prime Minister's 'Zero Tolerance' policy to stop corruption, there has been considerable improvement in this regard, but the expected development has not yet taken place. This is why some ministers, some top leaders of the party have to stand in court on the charges of corruption.The activities of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during the previous 'One Eleven' government, which is known as the black chapter in the democratic governance system raised many questions. There were cases filed against the leaders of various political parties, the former opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, former ministers, MPs and businessmen. At that time, not only the ACC was criticized in the case of its 'actions at the will of the 'master.'Again, the initiative to drive away the "ghosts of corruption" by keeping "ghosts in mustard" and keeping the corrupt officials and staff in the ACC will not be an effective option. However, ACC has already taken effective initiatives to restore their lost 'image'. As part of this, ACC officer Enamul Bashir was arrested and dismissed on charges of illegal acquisition of wealth, leaking of commission's information and breach of disciplines. In the same way, ACC Deputy Director Md. Sharif Uddin was fired. ACC has found evidence against the Deputy Director of Integrated District Office of Anti-Corruption Commission, Mahbubul Alam, of keeping a large amount of land, flats, plots and money in banks anonymously. Earlier, when he was in the Chittagong office, there were similar allegations against him.ACC director Fazlul Haque was suspended for similar corruption allegations. Allegations against him included secret communication with the accused, disclosure of financial transactions and investigation of corruption. He was working at the ACC head office at Segunbagicha in the capital. Law Minister Anisul Haque claims that the government has zero tolerance against corruption.The former chairman of the ACC, Golam Rahman, had an opinion when he said: "This state of corruption was not created in a day". However, some positive ideas are being created in the activities carried out by the ACC. But it is not possible for the ACC alone to root out corruption.Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "No corruption" is small. There is no opportunity to look down. If the ACC officer is corrupt, then how general public trust the ACC. According to Dr. Nasiruddin Ahmed, former commissioner of ACC, there are many challenges in taking a stand against corruption of the influential people. He said, in our society there is so much conflict of interest, there is a lot of resistance when you try to investigate corruption against the powerful people. Former Caretaker Government Advisor M. Hafiz Uddin Khan said, "Corruption occurs in tripartite agreements in the country. One party is a politician, another party is government employee and the third party is businessman or contractor.According to the report published by the Anti-Corruption Commission, most of the indicators of the work of the Anti-Corruption Commission are negative. This is a depressing picture. Although the manpower of the ACC has been increased in several phases, the speed of work has not increased.According to the data, the organization has not had any success worth mentioning in the last three years. On the contrary, 1500 individuals and organizations accused of corruption have been given a clean chit after investigation. Among them are former ministers, members of parliament, mayors, secretaries, police, bank officials, WASA, Rajuk, public works, BAPEX and Titas and other senior officials of various institutions.As a constitutional institution, the only function of the ACC is to fight corruption. In this case, it is not right to take into consideration who is the follower of which party and how influential among the criminals. However, it is evident in the work of the ACC. In order to maintain the trust and confidence of the people, the ACC must prove its honesty and integrity through its work.At the same time steps should be taken to overcome institutional weaknesses. Otherwise, ACC will become a signboard-only institution. The rate at which corruption is spreading in the country is alarming. Eradication of corruption is essential for the sake of national development.ACC's 2022 published report presented to the President made many recommendations. It is said that in most cases of bribery and corruption, both parties are beneficiaries. Only the state and society are deprived of. Therefore, the Commission firmly believes that, as per the mandate declared in the Constitution, appropriate measures should be taken to prevent any person from enjoying illegally acquired wealth.There is a need to put an end to long delays in settling, investigating and investigating corruption cases. Besides, for the sake of impartial investigation, it is important to take initiatives to increase the skilled manpower, ensure the transparency of work, capacity and mobility. With doing all this, ACC's lost glory could be restored.The writer is Advisory Editor, Dainik Vorer Akash and General Secretary, Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum