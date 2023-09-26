Three electrocuted in Noakhali, Gaibandha





NOAKHALI: Two minor boys were electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The incident took place in Hajipur Village under Ward No. 1 of East Charbata Union of the upazila at around 7 am.

The deceased were identified as Md Jisan, 9, son of Faruque Hossain, and Rahat Hossain, 12, son of Abu Taher. Both of them were residents of the village.

Quoting locals, local Union Parishad (UP) Member Jamal Uddin said the duo was climbing a tree to reach in the rooftop of a local mosque to collect dry leaves in the morning. At that time, they got tangled with a live electric wire, which left them critically injured.

Officer-in-Charge of Char Jabbar Police Station Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

GAIBANDHA: A young man was electrocuted while working in a house in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The incident took place in Boro Sohagi Nayabari Village under Fulbari Union of the upazila at around 8 am.

The deceased was identified as Rasel Mia, 25, son of Abdul Majed Mia, a resident of the village. He was an electrician by profession.

According to local and the deceased's family sources, Rasel Mia was working in a house in Boro Sohagi Nayabari area in the morning. At one stage of working, he came in contact with a live electric wire at around 8 am, which left him dead on the spot.

