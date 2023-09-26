Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 September, 2023, 6:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man arrested for killing Juba League leader in Noakhali

Published : Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, Sept 25: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested the main accused of a local Juba League leader murder case along with 145 yaba tablets from Chatkhil Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested is Md Khokon, 35, a resident of Sundarpur Village under Ward No. 3 in Chatkhil Municipality.
RAB-11 CPC-3 Noakhali Camp Company Commander Lt Mahmudul Hasan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Halima Dighirpar area on Sunday night and arrested the man along with 145 yaba tablets.
Earlier on Saturday morning, police recovered the throat-slit body of Md Roni Palwan, 34, a joint secretary of Chatkhil Upazila Unit Juba League, from a betel nut orchard.
Following the incident, RAB started investigation and arrested the main accused of the killing.
Later on, the arrested was handed over to Chatkhil Police Station after filling of another case under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Three electrocuted in Noakhali, Gaibandha
Man arrested for killing Juba League leader in Noakhali
Man crushed under train in Pabna
Three murdered in 3 dists
Child marriage stopped at Dasar
Lightning kills four in Bogura, Sherpur, Dinajpur
Arial Khan, Jayanti continue to erode localities at Muladi
Man hacked to death in Bandarban


Latest News
Rizvi calls on govt to take immediate action to save Khaleda Zia
BNP is now like old vehicle and battery is down: Hasan
Chinese tourists get VIP welcome in Thailand as visa-free travel begins
EC to allow journos using motorcycles during elections
Bongo BD to release South Indian comedy movie 'F2: Fun and Frustration' with Bengali version this week
Afif, Khaled included for last ODI
Woman crushed under train in Rajshahi
Govt has nothing to do from legal position about Khaleda's treatment abroad: Anisul
95 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
13 hurt as dump truck plows into orphanage in Ctg
Most Read News
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Lawyer Bhuvan Chandra, shot in Tejgaon, dies
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Kishore gang leader among 4 arrested in Mirpur
Odhikar's Adilur, Nasir file appeal against conviction
AL-BNP again faceoff in capital today
BD- French ties reach new heights
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
Over Tk 5cr toll collected on Elevated Expressway in first 3 weeks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft