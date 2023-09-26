Man arrested for killing Juba League leader in Noakhali





NOAKHALI, Sept 25: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested the main accused of a local Juba League leader murder case along with 145 yaba tablets from Chatkhil Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested is Md Khokon, 35, a resident of Sundarpur Village under Ward No. 3 in Chatkhil Municipality.

RAB-11 CPC-3 Noakhali Camp Company Commander Lt Mahmudul Hasan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Halima Dighirpar area on Sunday night and arrested the man along with 145 yaba tablets.

Earlier on Saturday morning, police recovered the throat-slit body of Md Roni Palwan, 34, a joint secretary of Chatkhil Upazila Unit Juba League, from a betel nut orchard.

Later on, the arrested was handed over to Chatkhil Police Station after filling of another case under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



Following the incident, RAB started investigation and arrested the main accused of the killing.