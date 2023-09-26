|
Man arrested for killing Juba League leader in Noakhali
|
NOAKHALI, Sept 25: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested the main accused of a local Juba League leader murder case along with 145 yaba tablets from Chatkhil Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested is Md Khokon, 35, a resident of Sundarpur Village under Ward No. 3 in Chatkhil Municipality.
RAB-11 CPC-3 Noakhali Camp Company Commander Lt Mahmudul Hasan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Halima Dighirpar area on Sunday night and arrested the man along with 145 yaba tablets.
Earlier on Saturday morning, police recovered the throat-slit body of Md Roni Palwan, 34, a joint secretary of Chatkhil Upazila Unit Juba League, from a betel nut orchard.
Later on, the arrested was handed over to Chatkhil Police Station after filling of another case under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.